THE PLOT THICKENS IN UMNO FOR JOHOR SNAP ELECTION – IF NAJIB & ZAHID HAVE THEIR WAY & WIN ANOTHER LANDSLIDE AFTER MALACCA – HOW CAN ISMAIL SABRI SAY ‘NO’ TO EARLY GE15?

Snap Johor election is a good idea

There was this story the other day;

Good lah. I’m all for it.

If they can have it in Melaka and more recently in Sarawak, why not in Johor too, right?

After all, there was no surge in number of Covid-19 cases after those previous two state elections.

The situation in Johor needs to be ratified anyway.

A state government shouldn’t be let to operate with just a single majority seat in the legislative assembly.

It needs better mandate than that.

Well, if you all are Pakatan supporters, by right that news should be a good one as it’s an opportunity for the opposition coalition to wrest back power in Johor.

But then came this story yesterday;

excerpt;

The opposition coalition, in its statement today, said it would be insensitive to call for a snap poll because the people are currently burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

The statement, which was jointly signed by Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong stated that all efforts, energy, commitment and funds should for now be channeled to help the people.

Well, actually we all know the real reason why the Pakatan people don’t want the snap state election.

Except for in the overwhelmingly non-Malay majority constituencies, Pakatan will most likely be wiped out in Johor.

It will be a repeat of the recent Melaka state election, except that BN will be winning in an even bigger landslide victory.

Oh, Perikatan will lose even bigger too.

I’m quite confident with this prediction.

The Tanjung Piai by-election may be two years ago, but the result was indicative of the ground sentiment in Johor till today.

If I’m Hasni, I will call for the snap state polls and settle the matter as soon as possible.

Once the state administration has been stabilised, more works could be done for the good of the state.

My only hope is for Hasni to pick really good candidates for BN.

Please don’t put crooks or weird people as candidates.

And please don’t give Khaled Nordin a state seat to contest.

He’s after all an Umno vice-president and therefore should just contest a parliamentary seat.

Yeah, I would like to see him win back the Pasir Gudang parliamentary seat….if he could la.

So, Khaled should be given the opportunity to focus on that. Who knows, maybe he could ends up being the PM…like Ismail Sabri. Nobody ever thought of that before, right?

State seats in Pasir Gudang should be given to other people. Really.

Jangan lah ada lagi yang bertanding dua kerusi tapi kalah kedua-duanya sekali.

-http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

