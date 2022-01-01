THE LEGACY OF RACISM – MAHATHIR POOHED-POOHED WHEN WARNED ABOUT HIS RACIST POLICIES & INSTITUTIONS LIKE BTN – NOW HE LIVES TO REGRET IT – MALAYSIA ON TRACK TO BECOMING A FAILED NATION, EX-PM FINALLY ADMITS IT

Little will change in 2022, politics has become ‘bad’, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says while he hopes the new year will be better than the last two endured by Malaysians, he feels change is unlikely as politicians have lost interest in advancing the country or its people.

Those who want to uplift the country, he said, are “not given a chance, especially if they reject corruption”.

In a statement, the Langkawi MP said politics in Malaysia had become “bad”, and that the country was on track to becoming a failed nation.

“Only by rejecting corruption and electing clean leaders will this country recover.”

Too many ministers, he said, were in it for the money and not to serve the people.

“Anyone can be a minister. But choosing a candidate who only wants a high salary will not result in the best services being provided.

“Those who are appointed as ministers or managing directors are chosen because they support certain parties. And this support is given because they want to get a high salary. Those who want to serve the nation and country are dropped to give place to supporters.”

On the government’s mismanagement of this month’s floods, he said Putrajaya had “no idea how to help the people,” and was not concerned about their plight.

“Such is the irresponsible attitude of members of the administration that some of them (even) went on holiday abroad and those in the state did not come down immediately to help the people.

“Those who did go to the ground preferred to be photographed and highlighted in the media.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.