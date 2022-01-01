TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE? – KHAIRY SUSPENDS UMRAH TRAVEL FROM JAN 8 – BUT THOSE DEPARTING FROM JAN 1-7 CAN STILL GO

TRAVEL to Saudi Arabia for umrah will be temporarily suspended from January 8 due to the Omicron outbreak, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

Approval for travel to the Gulf kingdom will also be restricted for the time being, he added.

“Bookings for new flight tickets for umrah travel are suspended from January 1, 2022,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

“Pilgrims leaving for the Holy Land on January 1-7 will be allowed to make their journey.”