AS JOHOR PAKATAN OPENS THE DOOR TO NEW TIE-UPS INCLUDING WITH SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA – KHAIRY TAKES AN INDIRECT SWIPE AT UMNO YOUTH’S CHIEF ‘AGEING & BANKRUPT OF IDEAS ASYRAF WHO ONLY KNOWS HOW TO WAVE THE TIRED OLD RACISM FLAG – ‘WE SIMPLY DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH YOUNG ICONS. WHAT WE HAVE IS MOHD SHAHAR & SHAHRIL HAMDAN. THAT’S ALL I CAN REMEMBER’
Umno’s Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin sees the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), which recently received the green light from the High Court to be registered as a political party, as a tough rival in capturing young voters.
The former Umno Youth chief said this is based on his personal experience as young voters did not support BN and Umno in the last general election due to the current issues at the time.
“We want to avoid this thing from happening again (in the next general election),” he said in a live-streamed interview programme entitled “Covid Dilemma and Politics” yesterday.
“The Undi18 is a very serious phenomenon and needs to be taken seriously, especially by the Youth and Puteri wings.
“The Youth and Puteri wings should get close to the young people and identify (young) icons to be fielded as candidates in the elections,” Khairy said.
Undi18 refers to the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18.
Muda was formed by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was the youth and sports minister during the 22-month Pakatan Harapan administration.
Expelled from Bersatu in May 2020, Syed Saddiq established Muda four months later.
“We must be serious in heading in that direction. Last time, we asked for more young candidates, but we couldn’t get them.
“I look at this as a possible weakness (in Umno). We simply do not have enough young icons. What we have is (Paya Besar MP) Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan. That’s all I can remember,” Khairy said.
“But I saw a positive development in the Malacca state polls as our young candidates received solid support from the voters,” he said, adding that candidates who are young and professionals resonated with the young voters.
He then referred to 33-year-old Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who won a three-cornered fight in Merlimau with a majority of 3,248 votes.
Khairy said Umno should promote more young politicians in the next general election.
Johor Harapan opens door to new tie-ups
Johor Pakatan Harapan is open to new political cooperation, including with newly registered Muda, to offer Johoreans an alternative.
This was decided during the Johor Harapan leadership council meeting on Dec 29.
“Johor Harapan is prepared to discuss cooperation with anyone, including Muda, to chart a political path that is more progressive to develop the state.
“Johor Harapan is prepared to be a pioneer in all political cooperation for the benefit of the public by presenting an alternative for Johoreans,” Johor Harapan said in a statement yesterday.
The Johor wing is the first state chapter of the coalition to officially acknowledge Muda, which currently has one MP in Muar.
Muda, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, is a millennial-based political party led by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
Johor is facing the possibility of a snap election as the Hasni Mohammad administration suddenly found itself with a one-seat majority following the death of Kempas assemblyperson Osman Sapian.
Separately, Johor Harapan urged the state government to concentrate on efforts to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Johor Harapan also urged the state government to ramp up efforts to prepare for possible floods.
MKINI
