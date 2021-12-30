CONVERGENCE OF CATASTROPHES – AS ISMAIL SABRI SCRATCHES HIS HEAD, DANGEROUS & CONTINUOUS HEAVY RAINS FORECAST – EVEN AS MOH WARNS OF OMICRON & DELTA ‘PANDEMIC TSUNAMI’

MetMalaysia: Dangerous red alert level of heavy rains expected in Jeli, Kemaman and Kuantan until Friday (Dec 31)

PETALING JAYA: Dangerously heavy rains are forecasted for Jeli, Kelantan; Kemaman, Terengganu and Kuantan, Pahang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a red alert weather warning for those locations, which were expected to receive continuous heavy rainfall until Friday (Dec 31).

Apart from the red alert, MetMalaysia also issued an orange level severe weather warning for Kelantan (Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang ); Terengganu (Besut, Hulu Terengganu and Dungun) and Pahang (Jerantut, Maran and Pekan) until Saturday (Jan 1).

A yellow alert weather warning was issued for Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling); Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok and Pasir Puteh); Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang), and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Bera and Rompin), as well as Johor until Jan 1.

The yellow alert was also applied to Sabah, namely Pantai Barat (Ranau); Tawau (Lahad Datu); Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat until Sunday (Jan 2).

There are three types of heavy rain warning issued by MetMalaysia.

A red alert or danger level weather warning is issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 240mm per day.

The orange level or severe weather warning shows an area that is expected to be hit by continued heavy rain.

The yellow alert level weather warning indicates continued heavy rains are expected to last between one and three days.

