STOP EATING ROTI CANAI – MAMAK SHOPS FUNDING ZAKIR NAIK TO THE TUNE OF RM175K EVER MONTH? – NOT TRUE. IT’S FAKE NEWS, PRESMA DEBUNKS VIRAL MESSAGE THAT HAS UPSET & MADE MANY NON-MUSLIMS THINK OF BOYCOTTING THEIR FAVE ‘TEH TARIK’ HAUNT

QuickCheck: Is Zakir Naik getting RM175,000 a month from local mamak eateries?

A VIRAL message on social media has alleged that controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik receives RM175,000 every month from Indian Muslim eateries.

The message claims that an association called “Persatuan Restoran Mamak Malaysia” – which supposedly has 17,351 members – had each member donate RM10 per month to the preacher. This apparently results in Dr Zakir getting RM175,000 per month from the association. Is this true?

Verdict:

FALSE

The viral message is an old recycled piece of fake news that first made its rounds on social media in 2019.

That same year, the Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) also denied the rumour that Dr Zakir was being funded by Indian Muslim restaurants in an interview with The Star.

“The association ‘Persatuan Restoran Mamak Malaysia’ does not exist,” said Presma.

ANN

.