‘NEW HOPE’ SYED SADDIQ & MUDA PROMISE – ‘A BRAND OF POLITICS THAT SERVES THE PEOPLE & BRING CHANGES TO THE COUNTRY’ – TO KICKOFF NATIONWIDE TOUR TO REACH OUT TO 5 MIL PEOPLE – ‘TO LISTEN TO WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY. THIS IS TO OVERHAUL MALAYSIAN POLITICS & THE STRUCTURE OF OUR ECONOMY’

Muda now has 60,000 members, says Syed Saddiq

MALAYSIAN United Democratic Alliance (Muda) currently has 60,000 members of various backgrounds and ages, with the oldest being 83.

Party co-founder Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said there has been a surge in membership application of people between 40 to 60 years old, right after the party’s flood relief programme last week.

“When Muda was in Temerloh helping the flood victims, I was asked by older men and women how to register with Muda, and once we announced our official registration, the number of new members increased,” said Syed Saddiq in a press conference this afternoon.

The former youth and sports minister said Muda is now officially registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) as of last Thursday.

ROS had sent Muda an email on December 23 informing the party of its registration, followed by an official letter the following Monday.

Muda had fought a court battle to challenge the ROS and home minister’s repeated refusals to register the party.

On December 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the Home Ministry to register Muda within two weeks.

Syed Saddiq thanked the government for not appealing against the court’s decision.

He promised a brand of politics that served the people and that would bring changes to the country.

Muda will be planning a nationwide tour to reach as many Malaysians as possible.

“We will reach out to at least 5 million people in our journey to reach as many Malaysians as we can. To listen to what they have to say.”

“This is to overhaul Malaysian politics and the structure of our economy.

“We are not a government that knows everything, that is why we need to listen to the people before we can come up with policies,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.