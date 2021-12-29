ALL THE FLOOD SIGNS POINT TO CORRUPT-TO-THE-CORE UMNO – EVEN AS THEY TRY TO PRETEND TO BE THE ‘GOOD GUY’ – REVEAL WHO APPROVED ALIENATION OF FLOOD PONDS, DEMANDS PAKATAN MP – INDEED KHALID SAMAD ONLY BECAME FT MINISTER AFTER OWNERSHIP OF TAMAN DESA POND HAD BEEN TRANSFERRED

In a statement, the PKR lawmaker also refuted an allegation that one of the ponds had been given away by the government when Pakatan Harapan was in power.

“Some claimed that land plots for retention ponds were also alienated during Harapan’s time as the government.

“However, the ownership of the Taman Desa pond was transferred on June 12, 2018. The then (Harapan’s) federal territories minister Khalid Samad was only appointed into the cabinet on July 2, 2018.

“So, who was responsible for approving the transfer of ownership of these retention ponds?” he asked on a Facebook post this morning.

Fahmi also attached a list of six retention ponds in Kuala Lumpur which had been alienated for development projects, such as mixed development projects, affordable housing schemes, recreation parks and service apartments.

The six retention ponds in question were the Batu pond, Nanyang pond, Delima pond, Taman Wahyu pond, Batu 4 1/2 pond, and Taman Desa pond.

According to the list, the alienation of Nanyang, Delima and Taman Wahyu retention ponds took place on Oct 9, 2015, all earmarked for mixed development projects to be carried out by one developer, followed by the Taman Desa pond on June 12, 2018.

Batu 4 1/2 and Batu ponds were alienated on Aug 5 and Sept 2, 2020.

“This question may be answered by several people, namely former federal territories ministers Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor who held the post between 2013 and 2018, Annuar Musa (March 2020-Aug 2021), and the incumbent minister Shahidan Kassim.

“If these land plots were owned by the Federal Territories, then this issue might also be explained by the Chief Secretary to the Government during the years in question, namely Ali Hamsa and Mohd Zuki Ali, and the mayors of Kuala Lumpur during the said time,” said Fahmi.

MACC should investigate

The PKR communications director said he also agreed with calls made by two other Harapan MPs – Hannah Yeoh and Lim Lip Eng – that the issue should be investigated by the MACC.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh

Yesterday, Yeoh held a press conference where she urged the MACC to investigate the alienation of the six flood retention ponds.

The call came after Malaysia was hit by widespread floods in several states due to torrential downpours and was warned of a potential second wave of floods.

She said the alienation would affect the capacity of retention ponds and cripple operations under the Kuala Lumpur Flood Mitigation system.

MKINI

