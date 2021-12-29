PAKATAN TO BLOW ‘KISS OF DEATH’ TO MOU – IF ISMAIL SABRI DOES NOT BAN ‘POLITICAL FROG-JUMPING’ BY FEB 28 TO MARCH 24

PH may have to rethink MoU if PM does not keep word, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said Pakatan Harapan will have to decide whether to continue its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacod if he does not live up to his word.

Lim said one of the objectives of the MoU was to stop “political frog-jumping”, which had “cheapened politics to the marketplace for the highest bidder”.

“If Ismail fails to keep to his bargain in the CSR (confidence-supply-reform) MoU, PH will have to decide whether there is any purpose in continuing with it,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

“One of the terms of the MoU is to enact legislation to ban ‘political frogs’ in the country by the first meeting of the fifth session of Parliament in early 2022.

“If such a law is not passed (between Feb 28 and March 24), Ismail is reneging on his commitment under the CSR MoU and passing a death sentence on its continuance.”

Lim referred to the resignation of Peter Anthony from Warisan yesterday to form a new party friendly to the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

He said that since signing the MoU, “critical differences” between PH and the government parties had emerged.

This included the rule of law, good governance, the war against corruption and abuses of power, respect for human rights and freedom of speech and expression.

He also listed “Malaysia’s final week of infamy 2021”, including Ismail not attending or sending a representative to the annual Christmas high tea of the Christian Federation of Malaysia, which had been attended by the prime minister or his representative every year since 1999.

Others involved ministers launching their own “Ops Damage Control” for their “disastrous mismanagement of the massive floods”, especially in Selangor and Pahang, which were “mere PR stunts of no benefit to any flood victim”.

He singled out Rina Harun, who was pictured using a water jet to wash a clean pavement while surrounded by cameramen.

“When did Malaysian taxpayers pay the prime minister and his Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to be joke fodders?” he asked.

Lim also highlighted the appearance of former prime minister Najib Razak as a keynote speaker at the 2021 World Chinese Economic Forum, and the resignation of economist Edmund Terence Gomez from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel, citing alleged inaction over reports implicating top leaders of the anti-graft agency.

