TEACH ISLAM? THEY SHOULD BE LEARNING ISLAM! – SELANGOR SULTAN BANS POLITICIANS FROM TEACHING ISLAM IN THE STATE – IN MAJOR SLAP TO BIGOTS FROM UMNO, PAS & BERSATU WHO HAVE HYPED UP RACIAL & RELIGIOUS POLITICKING SINCE SHERATON MOVE

PETALING JAYA: Politicians will no longer be allowed to teach Islam in Selangor effective Jan 1.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said this was decreed by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to prevent Islam from being politicised and used as a political tool, especially in mosques and suraus.

“To protect the sanctity of Islam in Selangor, the Sultan does not grant accreditation to any politician to teach Islam,” he said.

He said this was due to concerns that it could be misused by politicians and lead to slander, friction or division among Muslims.

However, the state executive councillor in charge of the Islamic affairs portfolio in Selangor is given exemption but he or she should not touch on political matters.

Those caught teaching Islam without accreditation can be punished with a fine of up to RM3,000 or a jail term of up to two years or both.

Aziz reminded that the punishment would also apply to those caught insulting, disobeying or questioning the Sultan’s decrees related to Islam as he was also the head of Islam in Selangor.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

