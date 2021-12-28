KARMA AWAITS ISMAIL SABRI: A PERSON COULD HAVE DIED – JUST BECAUSE OF THE ‘AMPU BODEK’ ATTITUDE OF ISMAIL’S SECURITY DETAIL – INDEED, ONE DAY ARROGANT ISMAIL OR ONE OF HIS FAMILY MEMBERS COULD BE THE ONE IN AMBULANCE FIGHTING FOR DEAR LIFE – BUT FORCED TO WAIT BECAUSE OF A ‘FULL-OF-HIMSELF’ PM

Malaysians not buying police reasons on ambulance being stopped to give way to PM’s convoy

PETALING JAYA: Despite the explanation given by the police, Malaysians are still bothered about the incident where a four-wheel drive (4WD) and an ambulance were forced to stop at a junction to give way to the Prime Minister’s convoy, as seen in a recent viral video.

Social media users are not buying that decision was made for safety reasons, as seen on The Star’s Facebook post about the article – which has since garnered over 1,900 reactions, 851 comments and 227 shares at press time.

The comment section was flooded with comments of discontent, with many emphasising the need to save lives, including Lian Lim who pointed out that even in a warzone, ambulances are given the right of way.

Others who were sceptical of the explanation such as Jespal Sidhu, who asked; “Why not stop the lead vehicle of the convoy in order to avoid it being a danger to the ambulance and allowing the ambulance full clear passage?”

Dzulqarnain Abu Bakar straight up dismissed the reason given, saying; “You can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time. A feeble attempt to right a wrong, but we all know what’s going on,” he said.

On Monday (Dec 27), Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the decision was made by the policemen on duty after assessing that the distance of the lead vehicle was close to the intersection.

“During the situation shown in the video, traffic police decided to stop the other vehicles, including a Malaysian Red Crescent Society four-wheel drive and an ambulance, from exiting the intersection in order to prevent the lead vehicle of the convoy from colliding with oncoming traffic,” Supt Azman said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s convoy was heading towards Masjid Al-Mustaqqim, Batu 16 in Hulu Langat to oversee the clean-up works and aid distribution to flood victims handled by the relevant agencies.

On this, Roy Kuno took to Facebook to question if the police had checked on the condition of the patient in the ambulance, if any, before making the decision.

“You assess (the) traffic situation just to avoid a collision, but did you assess the situation in the ambulance first? Maybe (there’s) a patient (who’s) holding on for dear life,” he said.

Patrick Wong echoed the sentiment, saying priority should be given to an ambulance for humanitarian reasons as a patient in it could be in a critical situation that required emergency treatment.

“Don’t forget the day will come when they themselves and their loved ones will also be in an ambulance seeking emergency medical traumatic treatment,” he said.

Wan Anthony said it was a matter of life and death for the ambulance to reach its destination in the shortest time possible.

“Why stop it just for the VVIP and convoy to proceed to the aftermath of a flood,” he asked.

