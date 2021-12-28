GUARDIANS OF THE CORRUPT? – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI & THE ‘CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE’ – CALLS GROW FOR MACC CHIEF AZAM BAKI TO BE PUT ON LEAVE OVER SHOCK MILLIONS IN PUBLICLY-TRADED STOCKS

THE Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki must go on leave pending investigation by the authorities following allegations made by Edmund Terrence Gomez, Pejuang’s Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said.

The party’s information chief was responding Gomez’s resignation as a member of the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel of MACC.

“Dr Gomez’s resignation is indeed shocking and worrying,” said Ulya.

Gomez, an economist, resigned yesterday in protest of its inaction against Azam’s alleged ownership of millions in publicly traded stocks.

In his resignation letter dated December 27 sighted by The Malaysian Insight, Gomez said disturbing questions had been raised about the “nexus between business and law enforcement” and a “conflict of interest” situation involving Azam.

Gomez said he had first brought the matter to the attention of the panel’s chairperson Borhan Dolah on November 12, urging him to convene a meeting to discuss the “critical issue of national interest.”

Though Borhan had initially responded to Gomez and agreed to convene the panel, the meeting never materialised.

Ulya said the panel’s lack of urgency in convening a special meeting on the allegations made towards Azam creates doubts and speculation about the trustworthiness of the commission.

He added that Gomez’s demand for a meeting should be considered a priority.

“This is the very commission that is supposed to rid the country of corruption.

“Azam should also be put on garden leave pending investigation. This is the only way to instil confidence back to the people knowing that proper checks and balances exist in the system.”

“Convene the meeting and investigate Azam Baki, bring back the good name of the MACC,” he urged.

Pejuang’s information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin says Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki (above) should be put on garden leave pending an investigation into allegations made by the anti-graft agency’s just-resigned panellist Edmund Terrence Gomez. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, December 28, 2021.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang also demanded that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob act on Gomez’s shock resignation from the anti-graft panel.

The lawmaker called on Putrajaya to end the two-month “conspiracy of silence” about allegations of Azam’s alleged ownership of close to two million shares in a public-listed company.

The matter was serious enough that the prime minister should have opened an investigation on the matter, Lim, who is Iskandar Puteri MP, said. TMI

Ismail Sabri must act on Gomez’ shock resignation from MACC panel and end the two-month “conspiracy of silence” about allegations of MACC Chief’s ownership of close to two million shares in a public listed company