AS ISMAIL SABRI & UMNO-PN RATCHET UP THEIR SONG-AND-DANCE IN MASSIVE DISRESPECT TO HARD-HIT FLOOD VICTIMS – SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA TO GIVE RM300 TO 300 FAMILIES HIT BY FLOODS – WHILE SELANGOR STATE OFFICIALS TO MAKE HOUSE VISITS TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST RM1,000 IN AID TO EACH AFFECTED FAMILY

Muda to give RM300 for 300 families affected by floods

MUDA will be providing RM300 financial aid to 300 families affected by the recent flood.

“Under Bangkit, RM300 will be given to 300 families most affected by the flood,” he said in a press conference today.

He added that school uniforms, stationery and laptops will also be given to students as part of the programme, which will be given to 100 families who are really in need.

According to Syed Saddiq, 50 families will also be receiving home appliances under the Bangkit initiative.

The Muar MP also appealed to the Big 4 accounting and consultancy firms to provide a pro bono, or at least heavily discounted, service to look into the financial details to ensure every single sen received has been spent wisely.

“I will ensure to be as transparent as possible hence why 100% of the expenses will be audited by a third party.

Earlier today, Muda announced that it has raised another RM1 million for its flood relief fund, bringing the total money collected to RM2 million.

The second round of fundraising, which started on December 22, is specifically to help flood victims in Pahang.

“The initiative to help Pahang has managed to collect RM1 million in four days,” Muda said in a statement.

Muda previously raised RM1 million in less than 100 hours after launching the first fund on December 18.

Muda also said it has assisted more than 5,000 families.

Unusually heavy and continuous rain from December 17 caused flooding across large parts of the Klang Valley, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Malacca and Negri Sembilan.

As of today, there have been 48 deaths reported and five people are still missing. TMI