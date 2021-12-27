‘INVITING CONVICTED CRIMINAL NAJIB IS A HUGE EMBARRASSMENT TO ME’ – TYCOON DISTANCES FROM EX-PM’S APPEARANCE AT WORLD CHINESE ECONOMIC FORUM

Property tycoon Lee Kim Yew has distanced himself from the World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF), which recently courted controversy for inviting former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak as a keynote speaker.

In a statement, Lee said while he was among WCEF’s founders, he was no longer with the organisation as he branched off to form the World Chinese Economic Summit in 2015, which has morphed into the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit this year.

Lee said WCEF was founded by him in 2009 and supported by businessman Michael Yeo. The International Strategy Institute (ISI), which Yeo founded, is now the flagbearer for WCEF.

“This time, they (WCEF) invited the former prime minister to that forum, a convicted criminal awaiting outcome of an appeal. Surely they caught media attention, and I was also misunderstood.

“I need to make my stand clear, we must respect the judiciary and uphold the rule of law in Malaysia. To involve him in this ‘new’ WCEF, which is not organised by me, is a huge embarrassment to me.

“I am a citizen who pays great attention to the Rukun Negara,” Lee said.

He was embarrassed, he added, because he was confronted by friends on whether he had invited Najib to the WCEF.

Lee explained that the WCEF organisers had been using the name for the past two years and should not do so.

“On the one hand, this incident made me feel embarrassed, and on the other, it made me feel flattered.

“It shows that the name of the WCEF, which I initiated at the beginning, has a strong influence, and its positive energy inspires many people to participate, but I strongly oppose plagiarism,” Lee said.

This year’s WCEF saw Najib delivering the keynote address, and he will be the guest of honour during the gala dinner and award ceremony tonight.

In July last year, Najib was convicted by the High Court on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power.

This was after prosecutors proved that Najib pocketed RM42 million from state-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd.

On Dec 7, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and remarked that Najib’s action was not done in the nation’s interest but instead caused a “national embarrassment”.

Najib will seek a review of the decision in the Federal Court.

MKINI

.