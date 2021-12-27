MAHATHIR IS A ‘RACIST LIAR’ – SO SAYS NAJIB, WHO HIMSELF IS ALSO A ‘RACIST LIAR’ & A CONVICTED KLEPTOCRAT AS WELL – SO WHY IS NAJIB, WHO THINKS HE CAN BE PM AGAIN, SUDDENLY RAKING UP FOREST CITY – AND WHY IS ‘BOSSKU’ RESORTING TO MAHATHIR’S FAMOUS ‘SELECTIVE MEMORY’ STYLE OVER THE PROJECT

Najib: Dr M ‘racist, liar’ for switching stance in Forest City project

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has called Dr Mahathir Mohamad a racist and a liar for switching his stance on foreign direct investment (FDI) from China during his 22-month second stint as premier.

Najib hurled the accusation at the nonagenarian citing the controversial Forest City project, a massive land reclamation housing project by China’s giant Country Garden Holdings, as an example.

“The Forest City project was also made into political propaganda to attack me,” he said while delivering the keynote address at the 2021 World Chinese Economic Forum in Petaling Jaya today.

“Prior to 2018, Mahathir claimed that the BN government was forsaking the country’s sovereignty to China, that we were offering 700,000 citizenships to these Chinese nationals to move to Forest City – clearly, an outrageous, racist and abhorrent lie.

“He even promised to cancel the project should they (Pakatan Harapan) win power in the upcoming election then. However, soon after the 2018 election which they won on the back of this and other similar claims, he began switching his stance.

“Suddenly, they said that the Forest City project had contributed immensely to the government, had created employment opportunities, promoted technology transfer and innovations and had benefited Malaysia’s economic growth and job creation,” he added.

Ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak

Najib claimed that Mahathir even attended a ceremony to present a certificate of appreciation to the company developing Forest City.

“Imagine… from selling sovereignty to certificate of appreciation within a space of a year,” he said.

