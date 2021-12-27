INSINCERE UMNO & BERSATU RUSH TO CROSS SWORDS AS PUBLIC ANGER SHOWS NO SIGN OF DIMINISHING – IRRESPONSIBLE & BANKRUPT OF IDEAS OR NOT, UMNO’S ASYRAF NOW DEMANDS ‘ANOTHER ROUND OF EPF WITHDRAWALS’ FOR FLOOD VICTIMS – TELLS FLIP-FLOP PM ISMAIL SABRI NOT TO LISTEN TO BERSATU’S CHIEF FINANCE CLOWN ZAFRUL – BUT HOW MUCH WILL DIGGING INTO ALREADY-DEPLETED PENSION SAVINGS HELP? – SURELY MALAYS NOT BANKING ON PUTRAJAYA TO TOP BACK ALL THEIR COVID & NOW FLOOD WITHDRAWALS – HOW REALISTIC IS THAT WHEN ELITE LEADERS INCLUDING CONVICTED NAJIB HAVE LOOTED & CARTED AWAY SO MUCH MONEY
Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today claimed that he has received a lot of requests from the public to lobby for another round of RM10,000 withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).
Asyraf claimed that these requests were made by flood victims when he was making his rounds in Kampung Rancangan Tanah Belia (RTB) Bukit Changgang in Banting, Selangor.
“It saddens me to see the people of Kampung Bukit Changgang because nearly all their possessions were destroyed in the floods.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has no intentions, for now, to allow flood victims to make EPF withdrawals.
He said it was unnecessary and instead urged flood victims to consider Bank Simpanan Nasional’s interest-free loan of up to RM10,000 to purchase essential items. This loan comes with a six-month loan moratorium.
Ismail Sabri said Tekun Nasional was also offering businesses an interest-free loan of RM10,000 with a one-year repayment moratorium.
Previously, the Muhyiddin Yassin administration had allowed EPF account holders to withdraw funds under the i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra schemes over the past two years.
This had led to some RM101 billion in withdrawals. As of Sept 30, some 6.1 million members have less than RM10,000 in their EPF accounts while another 3.6 million have less than RM1,000.
There are five million account holders belonging to the B40 category. Each member in this category has an average of RM1,005 in their accounts.
Asyraf hoped that the government’s decision on EPF withdrawals was not final because Putrajaya’s RM1,000 cash handout for flood victims was insufficient.
“(The prime minister should) listen to the people, not Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz,” he said.
