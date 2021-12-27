NO END TO ‘DILLY-DALLY’ ISMAIL SABRI & UMNO-PN’S INCOMPETENCE – EVEN AS THEY ‘LOOK INTO THE MATTER’ – MORE BUILDINGS INCLUDING A POSH CONDO & THE IIUM DORM EVACUATED AFTER LANDSLIDES FROM MASSIVE FLOODS

PETALING JAYA: Residents of one of the male dormitory blocks at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) in Gombak were left shaken today when a landslide occurred nearby.

The incident was noticed by the management this afternoon, which took swift action to remove all the students from the block.

The landslide behind the male dormitory of IIUM in Gombak. All the occupants have been moved to safety.

It is understood that about 140 students who live in the affected block are now being housed in other blocks until repair work is completed and it is safe to be occupied again.

The director of the university’s communications office, advocacy and promotion, Harmi Taazim Mohamad told FMT that the management had informed the fire and rescue department and the Public Works Department (JKR).

They will investigate the cause of the collapse and ensure the block is safe before students return.

“The relocation of students back to the original block depends on the repair work, and when we get information from JKR that the block is safe to occupy, students will be informed,” he said.

Earlier, an apartment block in Taman Duta was also evacuated after a landslide occurred at the base of several of the blocks.