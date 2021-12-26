SUPERSTAR MICHELLE YEOH, BACK HOME FOR X’MAS, JOINS CLEAN-UP WORK AT FLOOD-HIT SRI MUDA – EVEN GAMING TYCOON VINCENT TAN CHIPS IN – ALONG WITH TAIWAN’S BUDDHIST TZU CHI FOUNDATION

Floods: Michelle Yeoh joins clean-up efforts in Taman Sri Muda

PETALING JAYA: Hollywood fame has not stopped Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh from spending her Christmas holidays by participating in the post-flood clean-up work in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam.

Philanthropist and business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan was also seen joining Yeoh, who is the lead actor of films like Shang-chi and The Legends of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asian, reported Sinar Harian.

The two participated in the post-flood clean-up work with a team of the 502 Territorial Army under the 4th Malaysian Infantry Division (4 Div), the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Malaysia Foundation.

The cleaning work was carried out by the Ipoh-born actress at SK Taman Sri Muda 2 and was also attended by Armed Forces chief Jeneral Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“This is the real Christmas spirit. Thank you all.

“I am very touched to see the people who are together here regardless of religion, race or nationality who came down to help the flood victims,” said Yeoh, 59, commenting on the solidarity of Malaysians in helping the victims of the natural disaster.

