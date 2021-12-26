ISMAIL SABRI & CO GETTING READY TO FLEE UMNO IN CASE OF THE WORST SCENARIO FROM WOLVES NAJIB & ZAHID? – BROTHER KAMARAZAMAN ADMITS ISMAIL WAS ‘VERY ENCOURAGING’ – BYPASSES STICKY ROS RULES BY TAKING OVER EXISTING INDIAN PARTY – TELLS UMNO NOT TO FEAR HIS NEW PKR OR ‘PARTI KUASA RAKYAT’
Brother Ismail Sabri knew Umno wasn’t for me, says Kuasa Rakyat founder
He said he was an Umno member for from 1995 to 2001, adding that the party was feudal and against his left-leaning ideologies.
As an advocate of marhaenism, Kamarazaman said he knew that he did not fit in Umno.
“Umno is a feudal party. He (Ismail) knew I was always vocal, progressive. So Umno was not a suitable platform for me,” Kamarazaman said.
Kamarazaman, who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in the 1970s, launched the multiracial Kuasa Rakyat on October 10.
He said Ismail supported his decision to start the party.
He said he had informed Ismail in 2018 of his intention to found a party to fight for the poor.
Ismail was at the time the opposition leader. Barisan Nasional had just suffered a shocking defeat to Pakatan Harapan in the general election held the same year.
“When he was the opposition leader, I told him I want to form a multiracial party that will carry the struggle of marhaenism.
“He told me that it was a right decision that was close to my heart and something that I struggled for over the past 50 years. Based on that, I formed this party and made it BN-friendly,” he said.
Kamarazaman said he never intended to form a party to go against his brother, while he claimed some within Umno have interpreted in that way.
However, he said since Ismail had known about his intentions earlier, there was no negative feedback from him.
“Since he knew in advance the purpose of me forming this party, he was very encouraging from an early stage. So his reaction was not negative.
“Only maybe among the Umno (members) who do not know the truth, they consider or interpret me forming a party to oppose Umno and the position of the prime minister.
“Perhaps Umno sees this as a threat to them but we are a multi-racial party. They should not see us as a threat.
“He didn’t comment on anything but said it’s normal in this family to have people in parties ‘like this and that’.
“I think the comment itself has been interpreted by political players that he has no obstacles and he is not against me forming a political party,” he said.
Invitations declined
Kamarazaman said he had approached several opposition and government lawmakers to join him in Kuasa Rakyat.
He said he invited PKR’s Tian Chua, Sungai Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah, Petaling MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Julau MP Larry Sng, and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.
They all said no, said Kamarazaman.
“I had some friends who shared my mindset and aspirations, such as Tian Chua, Sivarasa and Maria, but they were not ready.
Kamarazaman said he had also invited Sng but the former Sarawak PKR chairman had other plans.
“I told Larry my intention to form a party, but according to him, he had made a commitment to Zuraida, which was to change the Sarawak Workers Party to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and make it national.
“Eventually, I found friends who accepted my ideas and we formed Kuasa Rakyat.” TMI
Kuasa Rakyat takes over Indian party, Kamarazaman named president
NEWLY launched Parti Kuasa Rakyat (Kuasa Rakyat) has overcome potential obstacles in getting registered by taking over a three-year-old Indian-based party – Minority Rights Action Party (Mira).
Mira approved the takeover at its annual general assembly on December 17.
Following the takeover, Mira will undergo a name change to Kuasa Rakyat. Kuasa Rakyat founder Kamarazaman Yaakob has also been named as Mira’s president.
Kamarazaman and his team of leaders will officially take over after the Registrar of Societies (ROS) has approved Mira’s name change and constitution.
On October 10, Kamarazaman, who is Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s brother, launched Kuasa Rakyat and said it is a multiracial and government-friendly party.
At the launch, he did say they have reached an understanding with a political body to change its name, including its leadership but did not name the party then.
Outgoing Mira president, K. P. Samy, confirmed the takeover.
He said he will be part of the new leadership under Kamarazaman.
“There were two motions passed. After the annual general assembly, Mira’s supreme committee unanimously endorsed the change of name and the appointment of Kamarazaman as president,” said Samy.
“The party is status quo. It is currently Mira. He (Kamarazaman) is president and I demote myself to deputy.”
He said the party will be sending all the necessary documents to ROS to apply for a name change.
Mira secured its official approval as a political party from ROS in 2019.
It considered itself as Pakatan Harapan (PH) friendly but turned independent after the PH government collapsed last year.
Kamarazaman, meanwhile, said he was hoping to be part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition once all the ROS formalities have been completed.
Mira sources said changes to the party’s constitution will include creating additional deputy president’s and vice-president’s posts.
“This way, Mira leaders can also be absorbed into Kuasa Rakyat’s leadership,” said a party leader. TMI
