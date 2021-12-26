ISMAIL SABRI & CO GETTING READY TO FLEE UMNO IN CASE OF THE WORST SCENARIO FROM WOLVES NAJIB & ZAHID? – BROTHER KAMARAZAMAN ADMITS ISMAIL WAS ‘VERY ENCOURAGING’ – BYPASSES STICKY ROS RULES BY TAKING OVER EXISTING INDIAN PARTY – TELLS UMNO NOT TO FEAR HIS NEW PKR OR ‘PARTI KUASA RAKYAT’

UMNO was never for Kamarazaman Yaakob, who said that even his brother, Ismail Sabri Yaakob knew that.

He said he was an Umno member for from 1995 to 2001, adding that the party was feudal and against his left-leaning ideologies.

As an advocate of marhaenism, Kamarazaman said he knew that he did not fit in Umno.

“My brother (Ismail) himself told me when I joined Umno that I’ve joined the wrong party,” Kamarazaman told The Malaysian Insight in an exclusive interview.

“Umno is a feudal party. He (Ismail) knew I was always vocal, progressive. So Umno was not a suitable platform for me,” Kamarazaman said.

Kamarazaman, who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in the 1970s, launched the multiracial Kuasa Rakyat on October 10.

He said Ismail supported his decision to start the party.

He said he had informed Ismail in 2018 of his intention to found a party to fight for the poor.

Ismail was at the time the opposition leader. Barisan Nasional had just suffered a shocking defeat to Pakatan Harapan in the general election held the same year.

“When he was the opposition leader, I told him I want to form a multiracial party that will carry the struggle of marhaenism.

“He told me that it was a right decision that was close to my heart and something that I struggled for over the past 50 years. Based on that, I formed this party and made it BN-friendly,” he said.

Kamarazaman said he never intended to form a party to go against his brother, while he claimed some within Umno have interpreted in that way.

However, he said since Ismail had known about his intentions earlier, there was no negative feedback from him.

“Since he knew in advance the purpose of me forming this party, he was very encouraging from an early stage. So his reaction was not negative.

“Only maybe among the Umno (members) who do not know the truth, they consider or interpret me forming a party to oppose Umno and the position of the prime minister.

“Perhaps Umno sees this as a threat to them but we are a multi-racial party. They should not see us as a threat.

“He didn’t comment on anything but said it’s normal in this family to have people in parties ‘like this and that’.

“I think the comment itself has been interpreted by political players that he has no obstacles and he is not against me forming a political party,” he said.

Invitations declined

Kamarazaman said he had approached several opposition and government lawmakers to join him in Kuasa Rakyat.

He said he invited PKR’s Tian Chua, Sungai Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah, Petaling MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Julau MP Larry Sng, and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.

They all said no, said Kamarazaman.

“I had some friends who shared my mindset and aspirations, such as Tian Chua, Sivarasa and Maria, but they were not ready.

Kamarazaman said he had also invited Sng but the former Sarawak PKR chairman had other plans.

“I told Larry my intention to form a party, but according to him, he had made a commitment to Zuraida, which was to change the Sarawak Workers Party to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and make it national.

“Eventually, I found friends who accepted my ideas and we formed Kuasa Rakyat.” TMI