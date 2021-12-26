THE PEOPLE VS ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI? SELANGOR FOLK, ESPECIALLY SRI MUDA, TOLD TO BAND TOGETHER TO SUE PM OVER POOR RESPONSE TO DEADLY FLOODS
PETALING JAYA: Flood victims in Selangor should band together and sue Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for allegedly acting in bad faith when the state was hit by floods, a state assemblyman has said.
Hulu Kelang assemblyman Saari Sungib claimed there was clear evidence that Ismail had ignored calls for help and federal intervention early on.
“Was there bad faith or mala fide by Ismail Sabri towards the Selangor government?
The menteri besar claimed Ismail responded that this was not up to him and that it was under the purview of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).
However, entrepreneur development and cooperative minister Noh Omar later said the Selangor government had access to federal assets such as the military via the disaster management committee chaired by the state secretary.
This committee, Noh said, consists of the state police chief, the state’s armed forces commanders and district officers, among others.
There have also been questions over who heads the committee, Noh himself or Amirudin.
