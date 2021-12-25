BOMBSHELL – DON’T SEND THE MONEY TO OUR GOVT. WE DON’T KNOW WHAT THEY WILL DO WITH IT! – MALAYSIAN FLOOD VICTIMS TELL APPLE’S TIM COOK – IN MAJOR BLOW REVEALING HOW LITTLE THEY TRUST ISMAIL SABRI & HIS UMNO-PN GOVT

Floods show govt trust deficit at lowest ebb

PETALING JAYA: When Apple CEO Tim Cook announced he was planning to donate to flood victims, he was flooded with pleas against channelling any money through the Malaysian government.

Pundits say the reaction, mostly through social media, was only to be expected because Putrajaya is facing one of its worst trust deficits to date.

These analysts have also called for a review of the 90% grade the government gave itself in key performance indicators for its first 100 days.

Transparency International Malaysia president Muhammad Mohan said public trust in the government had eroded over the years and the floods had given people a first-hand look at how NGOs could reach out faster in times of need.

Speaking to FMT, he said: “They feel the government didn’t do what it was supposed to do. People were left waiting on rooftops.

“People are angry. They don’t want donations to go to the government because they won’t know where the money will go.”

On Dec 21, Cook tweeted that Apple would be contributing to the relief, recovery and long-term rebuilding efforts in Malaysia and the Philippines following the onslaught of Typhoon Rai.

Muhammad said the government machinery was not ready for the severe floods. “Floodwaters kept rising to people’s rooftops, but help from the government was slow.”

Referring to photos of politicians plastered on aid packages, he said these intensified the anger of those affected.

“It showed that politicians were more keen on publicity than in saving lives,” he said.

He also said the prime minister should have announced immediate measures to save lives instead of a RM100 million allocation for victims.

“People needed immediate help,” he said. “Some victims didn’t even know if they would survive.”

Last year, Transparency reported that 71% of Malaysians thought the government was corrupt.

Muhammad said the government should be more accountable and transparent. “If the government makes a mistake, it needs to admit it and fix it.”

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya also said the 90% KPI rating had to be reviewed as “some ministries are clearly not up to mark”.

He said the response to the floods showed that the government had no clear disaster management SOP.

“It was a test for the ministers to visit and help the victims immediately, but some of them are still on leave abroad,” he said.

He said it was understandable that many Malaysians wanted Cook to donate to NGOs since “they were the ones who came forward to help the flood victims.”

Jayum Jawan of Universiti Putra Malaysia urged the government to appoint one agency to manage disasters.

“Why are there so many agencies when the National Security Council was set up to handle security issues,” he said.

“Everyone waited for someone else to do the job, but no one did.” FMT

Ministers, politicians came – but brought nothing, claims relief centre man

SHAH ALAM: Ministers, politicians and agencies who visited flood victims at the temporary relief centre in SJK Tamil Ladang Emerald here came empty-handed, the coordinator of the centre claimed. To add salt to injury, Thayalan Krisnasamy alleged, the aid a minister had promised has not been delivered. FMT is withholding the name of the minister pending a comment. The minister, Thayalan claimed, had praised volunteers for their work and promised to deliver aid. Until today, nothing has arrived, he said. “Some came for five to 10 minutes, held up posters, distributed boxes of mineral water and took pictures. After that, we heard nothing,” he told FMT. “Please, I need manpower. We’re short of volunteers and the ones we have now are tired. They have been working non-stop for seven days.” Thayalan said the school took its own initiative to set up the centre, with the help of NGOs and individuals and had received no help from the federal and state governments. Those in the relief centre are staying in 20 classrooms and 50 National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) tents. Thayalan also claimed that Nadma did not directly provide the tents, but they were acquired with the help of an NGO. He said they had to do everything on their own. “There is no civil servant here. We have our own health ministry, welfare ministry and women and community ministry.” Thayalan said he had appealed to the authorities to take over as the volunteers were exhausted. However, he said the welfare department and health ministry had refused because they were understaffed. “We can’t manage the huge number of flood victims,” he said. Thayalan also claimed the armed forces, fire and rescue department and the civil defence department had only put up tents when a minister decided to visit the centre on the third day of the floods. “Only when the media flocked to the site to cover (the flood), did they start to work.” FMT Car owners left stranded by ignorance, complacency about insurance How many people in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, who suffered last week’s catastrophic floods would have been protected by special perils motor insurance? Most of the motorcar franchise workshops say less than 2% of the flood-damaged cars that have been sent for repair are insured against special perils, which include floods. Let’s be generous and say 5% were insured. That means most of the car owners in Taman Sri Muda will be financially affected by flood damage. Almost every friend or relative you have living in Taman Sri Muda would welcome help in one way or another. We haven’t even touched on uninsured property, for example homes and household items such as electrical appliances and furniture. An owner of a typical small car, flooded up to window level while parked and with its engine switched off, will need to spend up to RM1,700 on changing all engine fluids, servicing and drying out electronic components, and cleaning and blow drying the seats and upholstery. For a mid-size South Korean car driven into the flood until water damaged its engine beyond repair, a replacement half-cut engine would cost about RM17,000 while a new engine would set the owner back around RM54,000. The owner would also have to continue servicing the hire purchase instalments for the next three to six months while the car was being repaired. Those without special perils coverage would not be able to consider starting repairs due to financial constraints. During that time without a car, the owner would have to pay for an alternative mode of work-related travel, including commuting to office. The financial disaster brought by the floods would have been ameliorated if the central bank had fully liberalised Malaysia’s motor insurance sector to allow it to progress to higher levels based on competition to provide good service to its customers based on education and what customers need and can afford. The floods have revealed the paucity of modernity in almost all the participants in Malaysia’s insurance industry leading to the under-insurance of urban Malaysians, including vulnerable working-class residents in Taman Sri Muda, in Shah Alam’s Section 25. If we had a completely liberalised insurance industry as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) envisioned 10 years ago, then we would have a more educated class of urban working Malaysians. Insurance companies would be able to mount marketing campaigns to educate car owners that a special perils clause is 60% cheaper and now more affordable than five years ago when motor insurance was still fully “guided” regarding prices. Car owners would be educated that even first-party coverage is not as comprehensive as it is named: special perils, legal liability, betterment are optional items, and insurance agents have an uphill task selling these protections. The floods have exposed the vulnerability of the urban working class, and we should be reminded that one of the prime reasons for nurturing the insurance industry is so that it can provide a better social safety net. BNM and the finance ministry should be guided by this and recognise that the competition which follows liberalisation is the only proven way to minimise under-insurance and optimise social security. It’s time for the financial sector to be more professional and innovative, rather than be controlled by self-serving underwriters and managers who are more concerned with their bottom-line results and their bonuses, rather than being cognisant of their social responsibility to insure the mass market: those who need insurance including urban workers who have minimum resources to draw on in times of need. The floods are also a wake-up call to the government that a progressive and innovative insurance industry is needed to cope with the new threats of global warming to life and property. And now is not the time to withhold federal government agencies from serving an opposition state, Selangor. Four tips for car owners There are at least four things to learn from climate change, as the floods have highlighted: If you have a new or newer car, buy the special perils policy to insure against floods. It is about RM100 for every RM100,000 coverage and is much cheaper than in 2016 when it was about RM500 for every RM100,000. This value for money deal started from 2016 when BNM began its slow pace into de-tarification of motor insurance. Avoid driving into a flood if most of the other cars are parked by the higher parts of the road. It’s cheaper to repair a car that was stationary and with its engine switched off, than to repair and change the engine of a car that was driven into water higher than the engine’s air intake. Park your car on high ground and walk the rest of the way home if there’s a weather warning. For your own monitoring purposes if you live in flood-prone areas like Taman Sri Muda, you might like to download and subscribe to the Disaster Alert App by the Pacific Disaster Centre on your App Store. As global warming is shifting weather patterns, we are in danger of being in the typhoon zone – a tropical depression is prelude to a typhoon. Insure your car at its proper value. As Malaysia is a generally safe environment without typhoons, earthquakes and tsunamis, there is complacency among the people and government disaster and relief agencies. Global warming is creating more extreme events and at increasing frequency. Our risk profiles will change and similarly, our insurance needs. Companies giving flood aid Modenas, Perodua and Proton have announced flood assistance packages to help their customers, with Proton extending a generous towing service of up to RM200 in costs when accompanied by a police report of the car being submerged in the flood. FMT

