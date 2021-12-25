TWITTER DRAGGED INTO MALAYSIA’S MAD FLOODS – REPRIMAND ANNUAR MUSA? OF COURSE, ISMAIL SABRI WILL NEVER DO IT – HOW CAN HE EVER DARE OFFEND SENIOR ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ MAN WHO IS ONE THE KEY PLANKS PROPPING HIM UP AS PM AGAINST WOLVES NAJIB & ZAHID!

Reprimand MCMC for trying to take down Selangor flood tweets, Kit Siang tells PM

PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob must reprimand the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for attempting to silence Twitter users who criticised the government over its handling of the recent floods, Lim Kit Siang said.

“It is shocking that MCMC requested Twitter to remove posts critical of the government’s atrocious response to the recent floods,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

“The prime minister should reprimand MCMC and declare he will not stop Malaysians from exercising their constitutional right to free speech to criticise the government and his ministers,” he added.

He said Ismail should order a full inquiry into the MCMC’s action and remove the responsible officers.

“Ismail should inform the public how many times MCMC asked Twitter to remove critical postings and to identify the postings concerned,” he said.

“This is necessary as Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa seems to be unaware of the MCMC requests to Twitter.”

“Is this another example of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing in the Ismail government?” he asked.

A user called @cheryltanxr said she received a warning that her tweets had violated the country’s laws.

“Some of you may be wondering where my tweet about one of the shelters discriminating (against) foreigners went. Just want to update here that I’ve received a warning from Twitter and MCMC asking me to remove my tweet as I’ve violated Malaysian laws,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, @BadBoy2662 said his tweets that were targeted by MCMC were those critical of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Noh Omar.

The MCMC later admitted to reporting the use of offensive hashtags to Twitter to uphold Malaysia’s laws.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.