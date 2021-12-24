BOMBSHELL – VIDEO SUGGESTING DEADLY SRI MUDA FLOODS COULD BE ‘SELF-INFLICTED’ GOES VIRAL – BUT CAN ISMAIL SABRI & HIS UMNO-PN GOVT REALLY BE THAT INCOMPETENT? – DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE DEPTHS OF THEIR CLUELESSNESS…

Folks, just eight days from the new year 2022, the following has to be “The Quote Of The Year 2021”.

Brader dia macam ini. Pertama sekali those rescue boats are floating on the water. And the water is not river water or sea water. The water is flood water, air banjir, between the houses, buildings, petrol stations, shophouses, schools and that masjid in Ulu Langat.

The rescue boats do not have to look for road signs or the house addresses. They just have to look up at the roof. Kalau ada orang duduk atas bumbung, maksudnya they need to be rescued.Tambah lagi we have Google Maps, Waze and drones. And helicopters. Takkan bebudak rescue boat tak tahu guna Waze, Google, drone atau helicopter?

And then I received this video. It has gone viral. Depa dok pam air dari belakang dan curah ke depan. And then air itu lari balik masuk kut belakang.

Nauzubillah. Ya Allah Ya Rahman why? Why? Why? Why? Ya Allah kenapalah Kau laknati mereka sampai begini punya bodoh? Why? Apa dosa mereka?

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

