HYPOCRITE NAJIB, WHO WAS CAUGHT PLAYING GOLF AT LAST FLOOD DISASTER THAT KILLED 21 PEOPLE & AFFECTED OVER 200,000, NOW SAYS – ‘DON’T BLAME PUTRAJAYA’ – PERHAPS CONVICTED EX-PM SUDDENLY REALIZES NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN THE STRUCTURE OF THE CIVIL SERVICE SINCE 2015 – WITH PAKATAN OUSTED BEFORE THEY COULD EVEN REFORM THE 6-DECADE-OLD & ROTTEN SYSTEM BRED BY UMNO & CONTINUED BY MUHYIDDIN & ISMAIL SABRI

STATE governments should not blame Putrajaya for failure to manage the flood disaster as they have a responsibility, too, said Najib Razak.

Najib said based on the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) structure, each state has its own disaster management unit.

He said the agency was established during his tenure as prime minister in 2015, following the devastating floods in east coast states in 2014.

“Nadma was modelled after the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the United States, as the government believes that it will be more effective to have a federal agency overseeing disaster management and respond to emergencies faster.

“In line with this model, each state is required to have its own disaster management unit led by the state government.

“So, it is not right to blame the central or state-level NSC for flood disaster management. It is also not right to say Nadma does not play a role in the disaster.”

He said the state government is wrong in denying its responsibility in flood management and prevention and blaming the federal government.

The people do not want to see the finger-pointing between Amirudin and Noh, he added, as “flood victims need immediate help and aid to rebuild their lives”.

Amirudin had on Tuesday said he could have called the army in to conduct flood rescue missions and provide aid had he been chairman of the state NSC.

He announced that he had been given the chairmanship on the same day, so as to coordinate flood relief work.

The post was previously held by Noh, who was made Selangor NSC chairman last month.

Noh had yesterday held a press conference to correct Amirudin, saying that the NSC has different committees and he is still chair of the committee in charge of security matters, while the committee in charge of disaster management had been chaired by the state secretary.

Noh said the state leader has taken over only the duties of the state secretary in the state-level council.

The floods have displaced about 70,000 people nationwide, with Selangor and Pahang having the highest number of evacuees.

As of yesterday, 27 deaths have been reported, with Selangor claiming 20.