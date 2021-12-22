EX-JOHOR MB OSMAN SAPIAN DIES AT AGE 69

FORMER Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian died at 11.45pm yesterday. He was 69.

His brother Aziz Sapian said Osman died at his son’s home in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

“I was informed of his death by one of our siblings,” he told Bernama when contacted.

On October 13, Osman, who was Kempas assemblyman and Ayer Hitam Bersatu chief, was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here after suffering a mild stroke. He was later treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital in Selangor.