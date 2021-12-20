THANOS DEFEATED! BERSATU’S OVERLY-GUNG HO MINISTER HAMZAH FINALLY AGREES TO REGISTER SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA AS POLITICAL PARTY

Home Ministry to register Muda as political party

The decision is made following a discussion with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and party leaders.

“I will not appeal against the decision made by the court… we will issue a registration letter for Muda,” he told reporters after handing out aid to flood victims at Batu 18 in Kampung Jawa, Hulu Langat, Selangor, today.

On December 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had issued an order for Muda to be registered as a political party within 14 days.

– Bernama

