THANOS DEFEATED! BERSATU’S OVERLY-GUNG HO MINISTER HAMZAH FINALLY AGREES TO REGISTER SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA AS POLITICAL PARTY

Home Ministry to register Muda as political party
THE Home Ministry will issue a registration letter for Muda as a political party, said minister Hamzah Zainudin.
“I will not appeal against the decision made by the court… we will issue a registration letter for Muda,” he told reporters after handing out aid to flood victims at Batu 18 in Kampung Jawa, Hulu Langat, Selangor, today.
On December 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had issued an order for Muda to be registered as a political party within 14 days.
Judge Noorin Badaruddin made the decision after allowing a judicial review application filed by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and 12 others to challenge the decision of the home minister and Registrar of Societies in dismissing an appeal to register Muda as a political party.
– Bernama
