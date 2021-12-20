WORLD LAUGHING STOCK – UMNO, THE VERY CORE OF MALAYSIA’S CORRUPTION, NOW CLAIMS TO BE FIGHTING CORRUPTION – YET IT IS THE VERY SAME UMNO-BN GOVT THAT STOLE BILLIONS UPON BILLIONS THAT IS DEFENDING NAJIB – WHILE ARRESTING THE REPORTER WHO BLEW THE WHISTLE ON 1MDB – NO WONDER THE WORLD LAUGHS WITH CONTEMPT – EVEN IF UMNO’S KEY VOTER BASE SWALLOW ITS LIES HOOK, LINE & SINKER

BN’s Great Fight Against Corruption Over 1MDB?

So Wan Junaidi, who together with his cronies is up to his neck in the system of corruption that has siphoned the national wealth into political pockets, now claims that it was the MACC who seized the assets of 1MDB and that the government made efforts to retrieve the money.

The leader of the government he was part of stole the money in the first place. The government he was part of then denied the theft for years, covered up and vilified the reporting. It was foreign agencies and governments who then seized the money abroad.

At this point, granted, having enacted a coup to overturn the popular vote the returning PN/BN crew of original kleptocrat parties have proven very eager to lay their hands on that money retrieved by others and indeed to take every excuse to bully settlements out of other entities who were caught up with themselves in thieving the money.

Where all that money has gone is clearly a scandal to be unveiled another day, since Wan Junaidi’s hopelessly corrupted and non-transparent government is not revealing such matters.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Government is displaying all its anti-corruption credentials by what it does not by what this classic representative from Sarawak has to say. It has loudly proclaimed it is seeking once more to arrest the reporter who exposed 1MDB, on the grounds of ‘false reporting’, allegations raised by the now convicted UMNO leader in 2015 which the government sought to revive as charges on the very day that conviction was upheld.

With statements such as this from Wan Junaidi Malaysia’s BN government confirms its status as an anti-corruption laughing stock.

Malaysia committed to UN anti-corruption efforts, Wan Junaidi says MALAYSIA is committed to supporting the efforts of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) to combat corruption at global level, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. He said the commitment was proven through the efforts of the government to seize a part of the assets confiscated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal amounting to RM5 billion as well as the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 through the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

SARAWAK REPORT

