FROM 1MDB TO 5DNB – WHY IS MALAYSIA SO CORRUPT? – HYENAS IN UMNO & BERSATU FIGHT FOR LOOT – WHILE ALREADY-ENRICHED NAJIB & ZAHID INTENSIFY DESPERATE CAMPAIGN FOR URGENT GE15 – BEFORE THEIR KELPTOCRACY CASES END & JAIL BECKONS

Thug Politics Reaching A Crescendo Towards GE15?

Most democratic political parties campaign on agendas for the people, but for UMNO it’s a matter of getting their crooks off the hook and their hooks back into the lion’s share of the public loot.

Thus, less than a few months since bulldozing their way back into office, fighting has broken out once more between the supposed champions of Malay unity behind the present regime.

The big bone they are fighting over is the 5G roll-out scam, better known as 5DNB in honour of the earlier 1MDB, given that the RM26 billion project (and doubtless rising) has raised all the same alarm bells and red flags as did the Najib slush fund.

The side-lined Harapan parties who won the election have long been pointing to the vast sums of public money the PN government rushed into project (as if it were a matter of extreme urgency during the pandemic) at a time when the ‘State of Emergency’ had so conveniently suspended Parliament, which ought to have been given oversight and the right to vote on such an enormous public investment.

Observers uneasily pointed out how the secretive model was pointlessly expensive to the taxpayer. The project could have been franchised to the private sector rather than financed through a ‘special purpose vehicle’ owned by the Ministry of Finance and appointed without due process, scrutiny or oversight.

After all, the telecoms industry is already primed with infrastructure, whilst the SPV has had to call in Ericcson to start from scratch. Critics have warned that such a model presents the best possible way to ‘lose money’ much in the way 1MDB lost money.

Yet, whilst none of the UMNO contingent of the previous PN government squawked at the time about the questionable and eye-wateringly expensive plans, now they are in power some have started to raise these very same issues against their continuing ‘federal allies’ from Bersatu, who launched 5DNB but are now the underdogs in the ‘united Malay coalition’ government.

Confirming all the concerns expressed by critics over the past months, Zainul Abidin, the number two minister in the communications ministry, has been the dissenting voice complaining from within the government about all these matters and the secretive nature of the project.

The 5G roll out had been hijacked, he has lamented, from the experts in his ministry by the unelected Finance Minister, Zafrul Aziz, whose continuing presence in that post was one of the conditions laid down when the King appointed the UMNO man Ismail Sabri as the replacement to PN’s Mahiaddin Yassin.

That was some admission. Within a day Zainal’s boss was walking back the allegation, claiming the 5G decisions had been a collaboration between ministries in a perfect example of cabinet government at its very best. “We do together (any decision) and there’s no problem at all and we will continue to work together, we will continue to consult and we will continue to do things the proper way”.

However, Zainul wasn’t going away, so there must be mutiny in the air.

If all these proper inter-ministry discussions had been going on as claimed, he asked, how come he and the civil servants knew nothing of it?

I am quite disappointed because former (communications and multimedia) minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he had discussed with the finance minister. So the ministers spoke among themselves and implemented this DNB project that involved almost RM20 billion without discussion with their subordinates. Even the deputy (minister) did not know.