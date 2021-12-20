AS FLOOD FATALITIES RISE – ISMAIL SABRI’S UNPOPULAR SON-IN-LAW, THE ONE WHO DESIGNS HIS GARISH SHIRTS, DENIES BEING SENT SPECIAL GOVT HELICOPTER TO ESCAPE RISING FLOOD WATERS – EVEN AS 3 MORE DROWNED BODIES FOUND IN SHAH ALAM

Fashion designer Jovian Mandagie as responding to critics who alleged that he got the help due to his status as the son-in-law to the premier.

Netizens voiced their outrage on social media, alleging that Ismail Sabri sent a helicopter to rescue Jovian who was stranded at his office while many other flood victims were still trapped in their homes for hours.

“There is no need to prolong the helicopter issue. Those who know me, you know I am nothing like that.

“I did not use the government’s asset, no way will I use something that is not my right. You all want to insult me, go ahead. But that is slander.

“Why not use the helicopter to help the people? Because this is a commercial helicopter, so you cannot open the door and drop off aid or pick up victims,” he said on Instagram.

“Did I come to offer assistance all of a sudden after (the issue) went viral on Twitter? …. I love helping people and I do it sincerely.

“If you don’t like me, just unfollow. Please do better to help the nation than just bashing what is not right about me,” Jovian added. MKINI



Floods: Three men found drowned in Taman Sri Muda

Bodies of three men believed to have drowned in floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda were found early today.