AS FLOOD FATALITIES RISE – ISMAIL SABRI’S UNPOPULAR SON-IN-LAW, THE ONE WHO DESIGNS HIS GARISH SHIRTS, DENIES BEING SENT SPECIAL GOVT HELICOPTER TO ESCAPE RISING FLOOD WATERS – EVEN AS 3 MORE DROWNED BODIES FOUND IN SHAH ALAM
PM’s son-in-law denies using govt heli to escape flood, hits back at critics
Fashion designer Jovian Mandagie as responding to critics who alleged that he got the help due to his status as the son-in-law to the premier.
Netizens voiced their outrage on social media, alleging that Ismail Sabri sent a helicopter to rescue Jovian who was stranded at his office while many other flood victims were still trapped in their homes for hours.
“I did not use the government’s asset, no way will I use something that is not my right. You all want to insult me, go ahead. But that is slander.
“Why not use the helicopter to help the people? Because this is a commercial helicopter, so you cannot open the door and drop off aid or pick up victims,” he said on Instagram.
“Did I come to offer assistance all of a sudden after (the issue) went viral on Twitter? …. I love helping people and I do it sincerely.
“If you don’t like me, just unfollow. Please do better to help the nation than just bashing what is not right about me,” Jovian added. MKINI
Floods: Three men found drowned in Taman Sri Muda
Members of the public and rescue team found two of the bodies at 1am, and the other at 5am.
Shah Alam police chief Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed the discovery, saying that the three bodies were taken to Shah Alam Hospital. BERNAMA
– MKINI / Bernama
