BOMBSHELL – IN MALAYSIA – CROCODILE SWIMS INTO POLICE STATION – WHILE HUGE MONITOR LIZARDS & SNAKES FLOAT INTO HOMES – AS CLUELESS UMNO PM ISMAIL SABRI & HIS INCOMPETENT PN GOVT SIT ON THEIR BUTTS & HOT-GAS OVER UNPRECEDENTED SHOCK FLOODS

When Lizard Enters Home & Crocodile Swims In Police Station – Weather Forecasts “Thunderstorms” To Continue To Year End

Non-stop rain since Friday (Dec 17) has wrecked havoc in Klang Valley. The federal government has been sitting on its hands until today. It was only after complaints from the public and the Opposition that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri finally said he has instructed some ministries and agencies such as the army and the police to provide assistance to flood victims.

Charles Santiago, an Opposition MP of Klang, one of the worst areas affected in Selangor, said the government should proactively offer help and aid instead of adopting a “wait and see” attitude. He said – “The people who are faced with devastating material losses and misery are fellow Malaysians and part of the prime minister’s Keluarga Malaysia.”

“However, I haven’t heard a squeak from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob or his Cabinet. We need urgent intervention in terms of food and other essentials. And we certainly need the works ministry to cough up RM6 million to clear the drains in Klang and about RM50 million to repair potholes,” – said Mr Santiago, referring to the Malaysian leader’s dubious “Malaysia Family” political propaganda.

Selangor saw at least 3,086 flood victims evacuated to 30 relief centres on Saturday. The state recorded over 308mm of rain distribution – more than twice the previous record of 180mm. In Setia Alam township in Shah Alam, main roads connecting Meru to Bukit Raja had been submerged in between 2-metre and 3-metre-deep floodwaters since Friday night.

By late Saturday, however, flood victims nationwide ballooned to 11,000 people, who were forced to leave their home or never had the chance to return to home after finished their work on Friday. Several major roads, including some parts of the Federal Highway, had been closed by the authorities due to the stunning floods, which is worst in decades.

While floods in Malaysia are common during the annual monsoon season between October and March, the state of Selangor and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur are caught unexpectedly and unprepared this time because normally the monsoon would hit the country’s eastern coast. The Klang Valley didn’t expect an endless downpour since Friday morning.

Dozens of people in the Klang Valley had to spend the night in their cars or at their workplaces after roads became impassable. By late Saturday, the situation in the Kuala Lumpur city centre has gotten from bad to worse. The iconic Masjid Jamek, the oldest mosque in the city, was so badly flooded that the nearby Masjid Jamek LRT station was closed.

But Selangor and Klang Valley are not the only area affected. Melaka, Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu were among the other states affected by the unprecedented heavy downpour. Two deaths were reported, one in Pahang and another in Terengganu. At 5pm on Saturday (Dec 18), the Meteorological Department issued a red danger alert for Kuala Lumpur and Pahang.

Except Sepang, the entire state of Selangor has fallen under red alert – the highest level on a three-tier scale. The authority has also issued an orange alert, the second-highest level, for Kelantan. In fact, most parts of the Peninsula Malaysia have been categorized under yellow rainfall alert – a warning to people to be cautious. So far, only Johor (the most southern part) and Perlis (the most northern part) are not affected.

The floods have also forced animals to seek higher grounds. There were video clips of a monitor lizard entering and roaming the living room of a house affected by the flood. And there were viral videos of a family frantically trying to get rid of a snake that found its way to a home. Another 32-second video has gone viral showing a crocodile on a bridge over Sungai Linggi in the state of Negeri Sembilan.

But the most interesting video was perhaps of another crocodile happily swimming in an unknown police station. Other videos on social media showed overflowing rivers, landslides, and cars submerged on either abandoned streets or parking area. There were also videos of people being stuck for up to 6 hours in the traffic as the flood refused to subside.

The Malaysian Meteorological spokesman said the rain in Klang is expected to continue until Sunday (Dec 19). However, according to weather.com channel, a 10-day weather forecast shows thunderstorms or scattered thunderstorms will continue till next year – January 1, 2022. If the prediction is correct, it means the current flood could be just the beginning.

