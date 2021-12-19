FAMILIES RUNNING OUT OF FOOD, DESPERATE TO BE RESCUED – YET BERSATU’S FAIZAL WASTES PRECIOUS TIME BY HOLDING GLITZY CEREMONY TO LAUNCH FLOOD RESCUE OPS – NO WONDER THEY SAY THE MOST EMPTY BRAINS ARE IN MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU

PETALING JAYA: A family with three young children in Shah Alam are desperate to be rescued after being stranded on the second floor of their home since 6pm yesterday.
Kalsum Mohd Razali, 37, said she, her husband and three young children, aged 2, 6 and 8, have run out of food and drinks.
She said there are plenty of other people in her area who were also stranded.
“We tried shouting for help when we see helicopters passing by but no one has come to rescue us. We hope help will come real soon,” she said.
Meanwhile, Yuvan, 25, and his mother, 65, are still stranded at their home in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, after being boxed in by floodwaters from yesterday.
He said they had no choice but to go to the third floor of their home after rising floodwaters reached the second floor.
“We have been stuck here since 5pm yesterday. When we wanted to leave, the roads were blocked by the authorities and they said no cars were allowed,” he told FMT.
He said they had put up a yellow shirt outside the house to indicate that there were people inside and they have been calling for help since yesterday.
“We only have bread, milk and water to last us for today. And we’re praying that it doesn’t rain again as the water will rise again and we’re on the top floor already,” he said.
Yuvan also said there was no electricity. This means they can’t charge their phones and he is already using his backup phone.
He said his sister was already rescued by a boat but there was no space left for him and his mother.
“We don’t know whether they’ll come back or when they’ll return.
“We’re in a desperate situation as we’re running out of food. And we’re scared that it’ll rain again and the water level will rise again,” he said.
Yuvan is located at No 21, Jalan Anugerah Dua 25/80B, Taman Sri Muda, and can be contacted at 010-2417 573 while Kalsum is located at No 19, Jalan Kesum 24/38a, Seksyen 24, Shah Alam, and can be reached at 013- 345 0449. FMT