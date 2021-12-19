FAMILIES RUNNING OUT OF FOOD, DESPERATE TO BE RESCUED – YET BERSATU’S FAIZAL WASTES PRECIOUS TIME BY HOLDING GLITZY CEREMONY TO LAUNCH FLOOD RESCUE OPS – NO WONDER THEY SAY THE MOST EMPTY BRAINS ARE IN MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU

Youth and Sports Minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu has agreed with Najib Abdul Razak after the former prime minister panned him for a launch ceremony to help flood victims.

“I agree with what was said by Najib. There is no need for a formal launching ceremony or a digital backdrop (for the ceremony).

“This is an announcement to mobilise youth volunteers nationwide after the floods.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry will improve and correct whatever that needs to be done,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Faizal was responding to Najib who had zoomed in on an event the minister attended in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

The event was to launch the ministry’s post-flood volunteer squad to assist in the aftermath of devastating flash floods that have hit various parts of the country following sustained heavy rain since Friday.

Faizal was seen delivering a speech with a digital backdrop for the event.

“I feel for things like his, there is no need for a signboard or a formal launching ceremony.

“Just mobilise and help immediately,” Najib had said.

The country was hit by a tropical depression over the weekend.

Klang and Shah Alam in Selangor were among the hardest-hit areas, cutting off access on major highways.

The floods also damaged infrastructure, causing power outages and water supply disruptions. MKINI

Families desperate to be rescued, running out of food and water

PETALING JAYA: A family with three young children in Shah Alam are desperate to be rescued after being stranded on the second floor of their home since 6pm yesterday. Kalsum Mohd Razali, 37, said she, her husband and three young children, aged 2, 6 and 8, have run out of food and drinks. “We’re safe at the moment but we’re just worried about our children having no food and drinks. There’s also no electricity here,” she said. She said there are plenty of other people in her area who were also stranded. “We tried shouting for help when we see helicopters passing by but no one has come to rescue us. We hope help will come real soon,” she said. Meanwhile, Yuvan, 25, and his mother, 65, are still stranded at their home in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, after being boxed in by floodwaters from yesterday. He said they had no choice but to go to the third floor of their home after rising floodwaters reached the second floor. “We have been stuck here since 5pm yesterday. When we wanted to leave, the roads were blocked by the authorities and they said no cars were allowed,” he told FMT. He said they had put up a yellow shirt outside the house to indicate that there were people inside and they have been calling for help since yesterday. “We only have bread, milk and water to last us for today. And we’re praying that it doesn’t rain again as the water will rise again and we’re on the top floor already,” he said. Yuvan also said there was no electricity. This means they can’t charge their phones and he is already using his backup phone. He said his sister was already rescued by a boat but there was no space left for him and his mother. “We don’t know whether they’ll come back or when they’ll return. “We’re in a desperate situation as we’re running out of food. And we’re scared that it’ll rain again and the water level will rise again,” he said. Yuvan is located at No 21, Jalan Anugerah Dua 25/80B, Taman Sri Muda, and can be contacted at 010-2417 573 while Kalsum is located at No 19, Jalan Kesum 24/38a, Seksyen 24, Shah Alam, and can be reached at 013- 345 0449. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.