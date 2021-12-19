AS PUBLIC ANGER OVERFLOWS – ISMAIL SABRI NOW ADMITS TO ‘A BIT OF DELAY’ – IN RESPONDING TO SHOCK FLOODS IN SELANGOR

Govt caught off guard by unexpected downpour in Selangor, PM says

PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob admitted that there was a delay in delivering aid to flood victims, saying that any unresolved issue will be resolved today.

“It is true that there was a bit of a delay in delivering food and other (aid),” he told a press conference in Klang, Selangor, today.

The unexpected downpour in Selangor caught federal and state authorities off-guard and unprepared, he added.

“The Environment and Water Ministry has informed me that the rainfall in the state yesterday was equivalent to that of a month.

“When that happened, it led to a disorderly situation. That is why there was no preparation for evacuation.

“(We) did not expect water levels to rapidly rise, and that is why some (victims) were stranded while waiting to be evacuated by authorities.”

Ismail said food could not be delivered as roads were inundated yesterday, but the situation has improved today.

He said the government will look at alternatives such as using helicopters to deliver food to areas where land access has been cut off.

“All issues from yesterday must be resolved” and enforcement authorities have been mobilised, he added.

The head of government said water levels will recede in some areas, and rise in others, but added that Selangor need not worry as preparations have been made.

The situation has improved in Terengganu, but other states such as Pahang are still grappling with increasing water levels. The situation in east coast states is manageable as they are ready for annual monsoon seasons, unlike Selangor. TMI

Santiago: PM’s visit to Klang in ‘bad faith’

Klang MP Charles Santiago is upset that he was not informed by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s office in advance of the premier’s visit to his flood-stricken constituency, saying that the move was in “bad faith”. In a Facebook post, Santiago said that as an elected representative, he would have taken the opportunity to explain to the PM why urgent funds were needed to mitigate the repetitive flooding in the area. “Imagine my shock when the media sent me a press release from his office stating that he will visit flood victims in two places in Klang. “His office could have informed me or the state representative. Not doing so shows he’s not interested in working across the aisle. Nor is he interested in learning about what’s actually happening on the ground and how we could come together to mitigate these frequent floods. “Walking into evacuation shelters and having brief conversations with flood victims may be comforting to the people but it isn’t enough,” the lawmaker added. Following heavy rain and floods, more than 14,000 people have been placed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS), with Pahang registering the highest number of victims at 5,189 this morning and Selangor sheltering 4,596 in the centres. Klang MP Charles Santiago checking on residents affected by floods yesterday Most of the Selangor victims are from Santiago’s Klang area. “It’s incumbent on Ismail Sabri to be inclusive and to engage all key stakeholders if he is genuine about finding a durable solution to flash floods in Klang. “Let me take this opportunity to say that this visit, without collaborating with my office, the assemblyperson and Klang Municipal Council members goes against the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, which the PM preaches,” he said, adding that it is totally unbecoming of a man who holds the top job in the country. “It’s disappointing, to say the least.” Charles said his office has been organising efforts to help people affected by the floods and those who are interested to help can contribute here.

