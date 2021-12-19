ROAD IN TTDI COLLAPSES – EVEN AS SELANGOR COPS RELEASE LIST OF ROADS AFFECTED ACROSS THE STATE
Collapsed river bank in TTDI takes out road and police station fencing
PETALING JAYA: A chunk of Lorong Burhanuddin Helmi 4 as well as the fencing at the back of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station has collapsed after part of the Sungai Kayu Ara riverbank gave way on Saturday (Dec 18) night.
Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents Association member Khairudin Rahim said residents witnessed the gradual collapse of the road as rushing water eroded the banks in Saturday’s heavy downpour.
The incident was recorded in photos and shared over the residents’ group chat.
In a video taken by residents, part of the right lane measuring a distance of approximately 60 metres has totally caved in. Khairuddin said the alarm was raised as soon as nearby residents noticed cracks appearing on the road.
There was no loss of life or property in the incident as the police reacted quickly by closing the road but Khairudin said most residents are shocked that this could happen.
“Such cases are unprecedented in this housing area. Obviously, residents are worried that if the rain continues to keep up, more cracks will be seen,” he said.
However, Khairudin said residents are more concerned about their neighbours in Kampung Sungai Penchala.
From social media pages, Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim was pictured with the rubble of houses in the background during a site visit to the affected area.
“For now, more attention should be given to Sungai Penchala residents who are affected. They are more in need than us here in Taman Tun Dr Ismail at the moment,” he said.
A donation drive has been set up to extend aid to lessen the burdens of Sungai Penchala residents by a school alumni group. ANN
Flood Alert: Selangor police issue list of roads affected across state
PETALING JAYA: Approximately 50 roads across Selangor are inaccessible due to the flash floods caused by the continuous downpour that began on Friday (Dec 17).
In a statement on Sunday (Dec 19), the Selangor police have issued a list of all the roads currently closed to traffic. The roads are as follows;
Petaling Jaya
1. The exit U-turn from Subang airport heading towards the airport roundabout
2. Motorcycle lane entering Subang airport
3. Road towards Subang
North Klang
Shapadu Highway
Sungai Buloh1. Jalan Merbau Kg Melayu Subang
2. Jalan Sg Plong
3. Jalan Gajah 2/3
4. Jalan Gajah 2/4
5. Jalan Gajah 16
Subang Jaya
Kg Bukit Lancong Putera Heights
Kuala Langat
1. Jalan Sukepi
2. Jalan Kg Jenjarom
3. Jalan Bkt Komandol
4. Jalan Sungai Rampai
5. Jalan Sri Cheding
6. Jalan Rimbayu
7. Jalan Nangka Teluk Bunut
8. Jalan Masjid Bt. 9
9. Jalan Garuda
10. Jalan Kasawari
11. Jalan Tiong
12. Jalan Jalak
13. Jalan Murai
14. Jalan Merak
15. Jalan Perepat
16. Jalan Prupuk
17. Jalan Makmur
18. Jalan Mikon
19. Jalan Ibrahim
20. Jalan Kuntoni
21. Jalan Borhan
22. Jalan Bkt Serdang
23. Jalan Perak Kiri
24. Jalan J Olak Lempit
25. Jalan Sentosa
26. Jalan RRB
27. Jalan RTB
28. Jalan Pinggir Dua
29. Jalan Pak Rashid
30. Jalan Rantau Panjang
31. Jalan Wak Iman
1. Jalan Labu Lanjut/Taman Dataran Abadi2. Jalan Kota Warisan/BBST
3. Jalan Bukit Canggang/ Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi
4. Jalan Salak/Sepang
5. Jalan Kg Giching (in front of the mosque)
Shah Alam
1. Jalan Kota Kemuning Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas)
2. Federal Highway
3. Section 13
4. Jalan HICOM
ANN
