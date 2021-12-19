FLOODS – GOVT CAUGHT SLEEPING? NO PROBLEM, ‘CANNOT AFFORD TO BE UNPOPULAR’ ISMAIL SABRI RUSHES TO DISH OUT THE CASH – RM1,000 FOR EACH HOUSEHOLD HIT BY FLOODS – WHILE CIVIL SERVANTS GET EMERGENCY LEAVE – BUT FOR NON-CIVIL SERVANTS, NOTHING BUT HOT GAS & ‘HOPES’

RM1,000 for each household hit by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide RM100 million for the repair of homes and infrastructure affected by floods, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the government was aware of the extent of damage caused by the ongoing massive floods that had hit several states.

As such, the government will contribute RM1,000 for each household affected by the floods, he added after chairing a special meeting on plans and actions to be taken to manage the floods.

The prime minister also announced a public holiday tomorrow for all civil servants affected by the floods which have swept the country over the past two days.

Ismail also advised companies to give their affected employees paid leave, without deducting their annual leave or salary.

Nearly 21,000 flood victims have been evacuated to relief centres throughout the country.

In addition, Bantuan Wang Ihsan payments, which were increased from RM500 to RM1,000 per household in September, will be expedited to help those affected by the disaster.

Ismail said a RM50 million disbursement to the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN) will be expedited to ensure the continuity of aid to households affected by the floods.

He said he had also ordered the finance ministry to ensure banking institutions were ready to offer payment assistance programmes for borrowers affected by the floods.

He said he had been reviewing rescue operations around Selangor and visiting flood victims at the state’s temporary relief centres over the course of last night and this morning.

He said he would also ensure these centres had adequate equipment and basic necessities such as toilets, face masks and food for the flood victims.

“At least one doctor and one nurse will be stationed at each of these centres to take care of the health of the flood victims,” he said. FMT

