FLOODS – GOVT CAUGHT SLEEPING? NO PROBLEM, ‘CANNOT AFFORD TO BE UNPOPULAR’ ISMAIL SABRI RUSHES TO DISH OUT THE CASH – RM1,000 FOR EACH HOUSEHOLD HIT BY FLOODS – WHILE CIVIL SERVANTS GET EMERGENCY LEAVE – BUT FOR NON-CIVIL SERVANTS, NOTHING BUT HOT GAS & ‘HOPES’

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide RM100 million for the repair of homes and infrastructure affected by floods, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.
He said the government was aware of the extent of damage caused by the ongoing massive floods that had hit several states.
The prime minister also announced a public holiday tomorrow for all civil servants affected by the floods which have swept the country over the past two days.
Ismail also advised companies to give their affected employees paid leave, without deducting their annual leave or salary.
Nearly 21,000 flood victims have been evacuated to relief centres throughout the country.
In addition, Bantuan Wang Ihsan payments, which were increased from RM500 to RM1,000 per household in September, will be expedited to help those affected by the disaster.
Ismail said a RM50 million disbursement to the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN) will be expedited to ensure the continuity of aid to households affected by the floods.
He said he had also ordered the finance ministry to ensure banking institutions were ready to offer payment assistance programmes for borrowers affected by the floods.
He said he had been reviewing rescue operations around Selangor and visiting flood victims at the state’s temporary relief centres over the course of last night and this morning.
He said he would also ensure these centres had adequate equipment and basic necessities such as toilets, face masks and food for the flood victims.
“At least one doctor and one nurse will be stationed at each of these centres to take care of the health of the flood victims,” he said. FMT
Govt agrees to give emergency leave to civil servants affected by floods, says PM Ismail Sabri
“Tomorrow is Monday and they have to go to work, even though they have to evacuate to the relief centres. We understand their plight, so the government agrees to give emergency leave because of this disaster.
“To civil servants who are affected by the floods, when they return to work, they can discuss with their respective department heads about the leave. I hope when they are able to return home, finish cleaning the house and so on, they can go back to work. As for now, we are giving them leave,” he told a media conference after chairing a special meeting on the floods today.
As for the private sector employers, the prime minister said he also hoped they would take a similar initiative by providing emergency leave to employees affected by the floods.
Ismail Sabri said although there is no law that can force employers to give leave to employees in such circumstances, employers could do so on a humanitarian basis.
The prime minister said he would discuss the matter with Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.
Meanwhile, he said the situation in the flood-hit states was reported to be improving, although in some areas in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu, the river water level is still rising. — Bernama
