AFTER RIDING TO POWER ON THE BACK OF DAP – TREACHEROUS MUHYIDDIN NOW SAYS PN WILL NOT WORK WITH PAKATAN BECAUSE OF ‘ANTI-MALAY’ DAP – BUT THE TRUTH MAY WELL BE DAP WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH TRAITOROUS BERSATU – AND ONLY ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR’S PKR WOULD RAISE THE ISSUE

Perikatan will not work with Pakatan, Muhyiddin says

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) will not work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) because the opposition coalition has a party that is not friendly with the Malay community, said Muhyiddin Yassin.

He did not name the party, but said cooperation is possible if the opposition coalition goes through a major reshuffle.

“It is not possible in the existing form of PH. It is not that we do not like unity, but there are many significant differences (between us),” he said, at the 4th Bersatu annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur today.

Bersatu, of which Muhyiddin is president, and PAS are the main stalwarts of PN, which is the ruling coalition, along with Barisan Nasional/Umno.

PH is made up of Amanah, DAP, PKR and Upko. Bersatu was part of the pact, but left in February last year.

“I have experience being in PH, and that is why we decided to leave PH. It is difficult; I do not know if there will be any big change in PH,” said the Bersatu president.

“We are not ready to be together again because there is a party in it (PH) that is seen as not pro-Bumiputera Malays.

“Its history is always being in a dispute over (Malay) rights… We cannot be together with such a group.

“I do not think that can happen unless a big reshuffle happens in PH.”

The PN chairman was commenting on a proposal by former Umno man Idris Haron, who suggested PH work with PN to create a surprise factor in the 15th general election.

Idris, now with PKR, said PH lost in Malacca because of, among others, the reduced support of Malay voters and split votes between PH and PN.

Idris and former Pantai Kundor assemblyman Nor Azman Hassan were sacked from Umno in October, when they and two other assemblymen withdrew support for Malacca Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

This caused the collapse of the state government and dissolution of the state assembly.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

