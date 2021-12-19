WOW! ONLY 3,108 NEW COVID CASES – BUT WHO’S TESTING THESE DAYS – SO LONG AS ISMAIL SABRI & KHAIRY CAN CONTINUE THEIR ‘FEEL GOOD, DOING A GOOD JOB’ CHARADE – NOTHING CHANGES IN UMNO-PN’S MALAYSIA!

3,108 cases, lowest since May 3

The Health Ministry reported 3,108 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,718,955.

The fresh infections today is the lowest since May 3.

The R-naught, or infectivity rate, has also declined to 0.91 as of yesterday. The value must be kept under 1.0 to prevent exponential growth in new cases.

Nationally, the number of hospital admissions of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the last seven days have declined by 14.1 percent compared to the preceding week.

The Health Ministry will only publish today’s breakdown of new cases by states after midnight on its CovidNow portal.

The breakdown by states for yesterday (Dec 18), where 4,083 new cases were reported, is as follows:

Selangor (1,114)

Kelantan (447)

Johor (407)

Malacca (272)

Pahang (249)

Penang (248)

Sabah (237)

Kedah (237)

Kuala Lumpur (236)

Perak (228)

Terengganu (163)

Negeri Sembilan (128)

Sarawak (41)

Putrajaya (35)

Perlis (33)

Labuan (8)

