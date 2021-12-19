AS FLOOD BITE, ISMAIL SABRI ONLY KNOWS HOW TO PLOT AGAINST HIS UMNO FOES ZAHID & NAJIB – ‘WHERE’S THE URGENCY,’ CRIES MUDA AS WATER LEVELS RISE – AND KLANG MP PLEADS FOR MORE 4WD VEHICLES TO REACH VICTIMS
The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has blasted authorities for a lack of urgency in their response to the floods that have taken hold of many states.
Muda’s Climate Change and Sustainability bureau head Afiqah Zulkifli said that even though floods were a regular occurrence, there appeared to be slow responses and absolutely no attempts to mitigate in between each flood.
“It is common knowledge that floods are the worst annual disaster to hit Malaysians.
“This not only involves financial loss but also loss of life. Whether it is caused by high rainfall distribution, flash floods, floods due to monsoons or tidal floods, all of these have a detrimental effect on public wellbeing.
As of 11pm yesterday, 188 relief centres were opened to house 11,384 evacuees from 4,500 families in six states hit by floods following downpours, with Pahang and Selangor the two worst-affected states.
Afiqah said that loss after loss has to be borne by the people.
“Property damage, loss in business and in agriculture — all of this has to be borne individually on deck because there is no guarantee and full loss assistance to disaster victims.
“Muda calls for mitigation and adaptation initiatives to flood disasters at all levels of the government.
“Disaster management at the before, during and after stages of the flooding must involve more stakeholders, groups and community leaders so that the synergy between local knowledge and trained parties can be utilised,” she added.
Centralise risk management, emergency data
Afiqah urged for the management of risk and emergency data from various parties to be formally centralised for more detailed analysis and strategic plans.
“Muda calls for information on disaster anticipation, early warning systems, risk and emergency communication to be enhanced so that the public is always informed of the latest situation of victims and disaster areas.
“We are under threat from not just a pandemic, but also a climate crisis. Sustainable development cannot be achieved unless disaster risk is reduced,” she added.
Klang MP makes plea for more 4WD vehicles, boats to reach flood victims
Charles Santiago said some of his staff and volunteers have also become flood victims, resulting in a shortage of manpower to distribute food and water.
“Hence, we need to recruit more volunteers for food distribution and rescue work.
“We also need more 4WD vehicles and boats to reach the victims. Anyone interested in volunteering or lending/renting your vehicles and boats, please contact Puspa at 012-6066114,” he said on Facebook early this morning.
Yesterday, Selangor State Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said 20 flood relief centres have been opened in Klang to accommodate 2,604 victims.
He said most of the victims were evacuated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telok Gong and SK Johan Setia, totalling 681 and 793 people, respectively.
Santiago said his office prepared 3,000 pax of food and distributed them to affected residents in nine areas – Bayu Perdana, Melawis, Taman Setia, Palm Groove, Telok Gong, Klang Utama, Pandamaran, Pelabuhan Klang and Taman Sentosa.
“Our team will continue to mobilise and maximise the resources and manpower we have for Sunday’s food distribution. We want to reach out to more people, as much as possible,” he added.
Water level expected to rise
Santiago warned that the situation could persevere or worsen.
“Heavy rainfall and strong winds continued to lash Klang as of 1am, and the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert – following dangerous levels of continuous heavy rains until tomorrow.
“The water level is also expected to rise. Please stay alert. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob only responded to the public outcry at 11pm on Sunday and promised to mobilise security forces to help the victims.
“Please call the emergency hotline at 03-56500503/56500504/56500599 if you and your family members are yet to be rescued,” he said.
The flood has hit the people of Klang very badly, Santiago said, with many families evacuated from their homes, leaving damaged furniture and electric appliances behind.
The lawmaker called for more sponsorship for urgent relief items at the evacuation centre.
The list of items needed is as stated below:
- Mineral water
- Dry food
- Face masks
- Hand sanitisers
- Adult-sized and baby-sized clothes
- Diapers
- Sanitary towels
- Blankets
