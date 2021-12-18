ZAHID SOUNDS A REAL WARNING AS ISMAIL SABRI STARTS TO REBEL AGAINST HIS PARTY’S TOP LEADERSHIP – ‘LET ALL INSULTS BE BE THROWN BUT 2 PRIME MINISTERS ARE NO LONGER IN POWER’ – SO WILL ISMAIL BE NO.3?

PN was a tyrant, fell due to God’s will – Zahid

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) government zalim (tyrannical) and claimed his party was mistreated during the administration’s 18 months in power.

Addressing delegates at the Bagan Datuk Umno division’s annual meeting, he said the PN government had fallen due to divine intervention.

“We wanted a BN and Umno-led government. We wanted the 18-month administration changed because of its tyranny, immorality and weakness.

“And it happened. Not because it simply happened, but because of God’s will,” he said, citing a portion of the Ali Imran verse from the Quran that speaks about Allah’s power to give power to whoever He wants.

Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP and the Bagan Datuk Umno division chief, was delivering his launching speech at the meeting.

In the speech, he also hit out at his critics and those sceptical of his plan to retake Putrajaya after BN was defeated in the 14th general election in 2018.

They include those in Umno, Zahid added.

“When I spoke in the Dewan Merdeka, I stated that Umno will become the government again before GE15.

“At that juncture, people smirked at me. And these people include some Umno members and leaders, who said that this Bagan Datuk Umno division chief who has become Umno president was only daydreaming.

“But look at today, the dream to become a government again has come true.”

Umno, BN not weak

Zahid said facts have shown that Umno and BN are not weak as some had thought.

Umno had even managed to bring down two prime ministers and install one of its own.

“If the Umno top leadership was really weak and had no vision, then while we were weak and without vision, two prime ministers had fallen and were replaced by Umno.

“Let all the insults be thrown at Umno top leaders. But the facts and reality have shown that two prime ministers are no longer in power, and we have managed to put an Umno leader as the prime minister,” he told the delegates.

MKINI

.