UMNO WARLORDS DRAW BATTLE LINES – AMID TALK OF A FALLOUT BETWEEN ‘POSTER BOY’ ISMAIL SABRI & ‘CONVICTED FELON’ NAJIB OVER RM100 MIL HOUSE & LAND ‘RETIREMENT GIFT’ – ANOTHER UMNO VEEP MAHDZIR KHALID & SELANGOR UMNO DECLARE SUPPORT FOR ISMAIL TO STAY PM – EVEN AS DEPUTY PRESIDENT MAT HASAN INSISTS UMNO-BN WILL CONTEST GE15 ON ITS OWN WITHOUT ANY TIE-UPs, MUM ON SUPPORTING ISMAIL AS PM

SEREMBAN: Umno-led Barisan Nasional is steadfast in going alone and will not be tied with any other parties in the 15th general election, said its deputy president Mohamad Hasan.
He said this was because the government which would be formed after GE15 must be one which garners the biggest majority and which will ensure political stability. The stance is also in line with resolutions of the 2020 Umno general assembly not to cooperate with other parties.
Asked if the position of the prime minister was discussed in the meeting, Mohamad who is also Rantau assemblyman said there were no motions on this matter.
“There were no discussions, no question of supporting or not supporting the PM, we will adhere to the decision of the Supreme Council. We have given the mandate to five top party leaders. But it is up to the respective divisions to make a stand on the PM’s position, we did not give any guideline,” he said.
On whether party elections will be held before or after GE15, he said it would be decided after prior discussions with members of the Supreme Council.
Selangor Umno stands by Ismail as PM
Selangor Umno has approved a motion to fully support the leadership of Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, the party’s state chairman Noh Omar said today.
He said the state leadership meeting on Wednesday, participated by 22 state Umno divisions, approved a motion to fully support the leadership of Ismail.
The motion would be submitted to Umno’s 2021 general assembly scheduled to be held on Jan 13-15. FMT
Ismail Sabri may become BN, Umno ‘poster boy’ for GE15
“The main factor (for the approval) is because he is the current prime minister of Malaysia and seen to be doing a good job. This will attract more people to vote for BN and Umno.”
Present were his deputy, Ghazali Ibrahim, and division wing leaders.
Mahdzir said he believes that the decision is a good strategy to win the hearts of voters in GE15.
Apart from this suggestion, three other motions have been unanimously approved, including supporting Ismail as prime minister until the end of his term in 2023.
Mahdzir, who is also Umno vice-president, said Ismail should be given time and space to resolve important issues, especially those related to economic recovery.
“In other words, GE15 does not need to be held in the near future. When the time comes, let Ismail discuss with the party leadership.”
On appointing Ismail as party president, he said members should decide in the next party polls.
“It is an election matter and completely different from the motion we approved today.
“However, if possible, we want the prime minister to be the same person to manage party-related matters.” TMI
