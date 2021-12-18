UMNO WARLORDS DRAW BATTLE LINES – AMID TALK OF A FALLOUT BETWEEN ‘POSTER BOY’ ISMAIL SABRI & ‘CONVICTED FELON’ NAJIB OVER RM100 MIL HOUSE & LAND ‘RETIREMENT GIFT’ – ANOTHER UMNO VEEP MAHDZIR KHALID & SELANGOR UMNO DECLARE SUPPORT FOR ISMAIL TO STAY PM – EVEN AS DEPUTY PRESIDENT MAT HASAN INSISTS UMNO-BN WILL CONTEST GE15 ON ITS OWN WITHOUT ANY TIE-UPs, MUM ON SUPPORTING ISMAIL AS PM

Mohamad Hasan said if the coalition is unable to form the government by itself, then it would tie up with other parties to form a strong government.

BN to stand alone in GE15, any pact later, says Mohamad Hasan

SEREMBAN: Umno-led Barisan Nasional is steadfast in going alone and will not be tied with any other parties in the 15th general election, said its deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He said this was because the government which would be formed after GE15 must be one which garners the biggest majority and which will ensure political stability. The stance is also in line with resolutions of the 2020 Umno general assembly not to cooperate with other parties.

“It is clear that Umno is taking the path to go alone in GE15 and would not be tied to any party. We do not want any alliance which could be binding but whatever negotiations or alliance would be done after GE15.

“If the coalition is unable to form the government by itself, then it would be appropriate to think of tying up with other parties to form a strong government. These were among the proposals raised in the Rembau Umno division delegates meeting,” he told reporters here today.

Asked if the position of the prime minister was discussed in the meeting, Mohamad who is also Rantau assemblyman said there were no motions on this matter.

“There were no discussions, no question of supporting or not supporting the PM, we will adhere to the decision of the Supreme Council. We have given the mandate to five top party leaders. But it is up to the respective divisions to make a stand on the PM’s position, we did not give any guideline,” he said.

On whether party elections will be held before or after GE15, he said it would be decided after prior discussions with members of the Supreme Council.

Selangor Umno stands by Ismail as PM

Selangor Umno has approved a motion to fully support the leadership of Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, the party’s state chairman Noh Omar said today.

He said the state leadership meeting on Wednesday, participated by 22 state Umno divisions, approved a motion to fully support the leadership of Ismail.

The motion would be submitted to Umno’s 2021 general assembly scheduled to be held on Jan 13-15. FMT

Ismail Sabri may become BN, Umno ‘poster boy’ for GE15

PADANG Terap Umno has approved a suggestion to make Ismail Sabri Yaakob the “poster boy” for Barisan Nasional (BN) and the party in the 15th general election (GE15), said division head Mahdzir Khalid today.