DAP crushed, PKR wiped out in Sarawak

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan suffered a huge setback in Sarawak after its mainstay DAP was crushed in the state elections while PKR was completely wiped out.

In the 2016 state election, DAP had won seven seats while PKR won three.

This time around, DAP only won two of the 24 seats it contested while PKR lost in all its 28 seats. Amanah, which contested eight seats, also failed to win a single one.

DAP retained only the Pending and Padungan seats but lost in Batu Kawah, Pujut, Pelawan, Tanjong Datu and Bukit Assek.

DAP state chief Chong Chieng Jen won in Padungan while Violet Wong won in Pending.

The crushing defeat in Sarawak is a second body blow for PH after the Melaka elections where the coalition won just five seats as opposed to the 15 it had won in the 14th General Election.

Earlier, it was reported that GPS had won the Sarawak election by a landslide, winning at least 74 of the 82 seats.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

