BOMBSHELL – DAP GETS A DRUBBING AS ANWAR’S ‘ZERO’ BECOMES INFECTIOUS & DEADLY TO PAKATAN – WINS ONLY 2 SEATS FROM 7 PREVIOUSLY, PKR & AMANAH NOWHERE ON THE RADAR – WHILE PSB WINS 4 – AND GPS SWEEPS UP 76

In the 2016 state election, DAP had won seven seats while PKR won three.
This time around, DAP only won two of the 24 seats it contested while PKR lost in all its 28 seats. Amanah, which contested eight seats, also failed to win a single one.
DAP retained only the Pending and Padungan seats but lost in Batu Kawah, Pujut, Pelawan, Tanjong Datu and Bukit Assek.
DAP state chief Chong Chieng Jen won in Padungan while Violet Wong won in Pending.
The crushing defeat in Sarawak is a second body blow for PH after the Melaka elections where the coalition won just five seats as opposed to the 15 it had won in the 14th General Election.
Earlier, it was reported that GPS had won the Sarawak election by a landslide, winning at least 74 of the 82 seats. FMT
UNOFFICIAL: GPS sweeps to 76 seats
- GPS’ Henry Harry Jinep has won Tasik Biru.
- GPS’ Dr Annuar Rapa’ee has won Nangka.
- GPS’ Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman has won Tupong.
- PSB’s Wong Soon Koh has won Bawang Assan.
- GPS’ Majang Renggi has won Samalaju.
- PSB’s See Chee How has won Batu Lintang.
- GPS’ Rolland Duat Jubin has won Meluan.
- GPS’ Martin Ben has won Kedup.
- GPS’ Sharifah Hasidah has won Samariang.
- GPS’ Penguang Manggil has won Marudi.
- GPS’ Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has won Bukit Sari with 6,385 votes. He won with a 5,636 majority.
- GPS’ Billy Anak Sujang has won Opar.
- GPS’ Tiong King Sing has won Dudong.
- GPS’ Yap Yau Sin has won Kota Sentosa with 5,806 votes. He won with a 1,683 majority.
- GPS’ Abdul Rahman Junaidi has won Pantai Damai.
- GPS’ Ding Kuong Hiing has won Meradong.
- GPS’ Ibrahim Baki has won Satok.
- GPS’ Abdul Rahman Ismail has won Bukit Kota.
- GPS’ Hazland Abang Hipni has won Demak Laut.
- GPS’ Fatimah Abdullah has won Dalat.
- DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen has won Padungan.
- GPS’ Lee Kim Shin has won Senadin.
- DAP’s Violet Yong Wui Wui has won Pending.
- GPS’ Talib Zulpilip has won Jepak.
- GPS’ Dr Ripin Lamat has won Lambir.
- GPS’ Rosey Yunus has won Bekenu with 6,354 votes. She won with a 5,397 majority.
- GPS’ Paulus Palu Gumbang has won Batu Danau.
- GPS’ Huang Tiong Sii has won Repok.
- GPS’ Michael Tiang has won Pelawan.
- GPS’ Chieng Jin Ek has won Bukit Asek with 4,684 votes. He won with a 874 majority.
- GPS’ Allan Siden Gramong has won Machan with 4,155 votes. He won with a 2,089 majority.
- GPS’ Juanda Jaya has won Jemoreng.
- GPS’ Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew has won Piasau.
- GPS’ Nicholas Kudi has won Baleh.
- GPS’ Stephen Rundi Utom has won Bukit Kemena with 6,339 votes. He won with a 3,611 majority.
- GPS’ Anyi Jana has won Ngemah with 3,193 votes. He won with a 261 majority.
- GPS’ Adam Yii Siew Sang has won Pujut with 5,558 votes. He won with a 1,566 majority.
- GPS’ Awla Dris has won Simunjan.
- GPS’ John Sikie Tayai has won Kakus.
- GPS’ John Ilus has won Bukit Semuja with 6,113 votes. He won with a 4,705 majority.
- GPS’s Sim Kui Hian has won Batu Kawah.
- GPS’ Lo Khere Chiang has won Batu Kitang with 6,307 votes. He won with a majority of 4,163.
- GPS’ Francis Harden Hollis has won Simanggang with 3,954 votes. He won with a majority of 175.
- GPS’ Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor has won Lingga.
- GPS’ Hamzah Brahim has won Stakan with 7,854 votes. He won with a majority of 5,807.
- EC has confirmed GPS’ Simon Sinang has won Tebedu with 5,802 votes.
- GPS’ Jerip Susil has won Mambong.
- GPS’ William Ikom has won Pakan with 3,268 votes. He won with a majority of 714.
- GPS’s Mohamad Chee Kadir has won Kabong.
- Adenan Satem’s son, Azizul Annuar of GPS has won Tanjong Datu.
- GPS’ Safiee Ahmad has won Daro with 5,317 votes. He won with a 5,112 majority.
- OFFICIAL: EC confirms GPS’ Fatimah Abdullah has won Dalat with 7,085 votes.
- GPS’ Ricky Mohammad Razi Sitam has won Saribas with 5,138 votes. He won with a 3,236 majority.
- UNOFFICIAL: GPS has retained state government, has won 42 seats
- GPS’ Idris Buang has won Muara Tuang with 8,435 votes. He won with a 6,237 majority.
- GPS’ Friday Belik has won Krian with 3,885 votes. He won with a 932 majority.
- OFFICIAL: EC has confirmed GPS’ Nicholas Kudi Jantai has won Baleh with 3,541 votes.
- GPS’ Christopher Gira Sambang has won Tamin.
- GPS’ Mohamad Duri has won Kalaka. He won with a 2,868 majority.
- PSB’s Johnichal Rayong Ngipa has won Engkilili. He won with a 1,191 majority.
- GPS’ Miro Anak Simuh has won Serembu.
- GPS’ Aidel Lariwoo has won Sadong Jaya.
- GPS’ Mong Dagang has won Bukit Begunan.
- GPS’ Abdul Yakub Arbi has won Balingian.
- GPS’s Roland Sagah has won Tarat.
- GPS’ Jefferson Jamit has won Bukit Goram.
- OFFICIAL: GPS’ Gerald Rentap Jabu has won Layar with 3,891 votes. He won with a 2,039 majority.
- UNOFFICIAL: Bernama reports that GPS’ Simon Sinang Bada has won Tebedu.
- GPS’ Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has won Asajaya with 6,380 votes. He won with a 4,531 majority.
- GPS’ Razaili Gapor has won Beting Maro with 3,769 votes. He won with a 1,711 majority.
- GPS’ Wilson Nyabong Ijang has won Pelagus with 2,843 votes.
- Incumbent Razaili Gapor has retained the Beting Maro seat, according to Bernama, earning a fourth term.
- PAS’ sole candidate in the Sarawak election has failed to unseat GPS in Beting Maro.
GPS’ Snowdan Lawan has won Balai Ringin.
- PSB’s Baru Bian has won Ba’Kelalan with 2,687 votes, defeating GPS’ Sam Laya with 2,007 votes.
- GPS’ John Ilus leads in Bukit Semuja with 1,629 votes followed by PSB with 451.
- Bernama reports that GPS’ chief Abang Johari Openg has won the Gedong seat. He was previously assemblyman for Satok for 40 years.
- According to Bernama, GPS has won Baleh, Dalat, Kuala Rajang, Murum and Tellian.
- According to Bernama, GPS has won Balingian, Gedong, Bukit Saban, Bukit Sari and Semop.
- GPS’ Douglas Uggah Embas leads in Bukit Saban with 3,394 votes followed by PSB with 936.
- GPS’ Tiong King Sing leads Dudong with 4,295 votes followed by PSB with 1,468.
- PSB’s Baru Bian leads in Ba Kelalan with 2,421 votes, reports The Borneo Post. GPS’ Sam Laya has 1,838 votes.
- GPS’s Karim Hamzah leads in Asajaya with 6,107 votes followed by PSB with 1,786.
- As of 6:30pm, GPS has won 21 seats, reports the Borneo Post.
- GPS’ Sih Hua Tong leads in Batu Lintang with 2,946 votes.
- GPS’ Tiong King Sing leads in Dudong with 2,728 votes.
- PSB’s Wong Soon Koh leads in Bawang Assan with 3,504 votes, reports Borneo Post.
- GPS’ Dr Annuar Rapaee is leading in Nangka with 2,311 votes.
- Unofficial: GPS’ Stephen Rundi wins Kemena, Penguang Manggil wins Marudi
- GPS’ Liwan Lagang has won Belaga.
- GPS’ Hamzah Brahim takes a commanding lead in Stakan with 5,442 votes followed by PSB with 1,426.
- GPS Lee Kim Shin is leading in Senadin with 2,305 votes, Sin Chew reports.
- GPS’ Simon Sinang Bada leads in Tebedu with 2,272 votes.
- GPS’ Nicholas Kudi Jantai Masing leads in Baleh with 2,294 votes.
- GPS’ Royston Valentine leads in Tellian with 1,489 votes.
- GPS’ Liwan Lagang leads with 2,585 votes followed by PSB’s Henry Usat Bit with 882 votes.
- GPS’s Idris Buang leads with 5,079 votes from PSB’s candidate with 1,369 votes.
- GPS’ Julaihi Narawi claims victory with 4,937 votes, with a majority of 4,134.
- GPS claims victory in Sebuyau.
- GPS’ Robert Lau (2,580 votes) leads PSB’s Wong Soon Koh with 2,259 votes.
- GPS’ Idris Buang leads in Muara Tuang with 5, 079 votes.
- GPS’ Douglas Uggah Embas is leading in Bukit Saban with 3,394 votes.
- GPS’ Dr Sim Kui Hian is leading in Batu Kawah with 1586 votes followed by the DAP candidate with 113.
- GPS’ Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is leading Bukit Sari with 1, 932 votes
- GPS leads in Bukit Saban with 3,394 votes. FMT
Chong: DAP left with two seats
8.50pm: DAP has won only two seats in the Sarawak legislative assembly, down from seven in 2016, according to Sarawak DAP leader Chong Chieng Jen.
Chong himself believes that he has won the Padungan seat. The official result has not been announced yet. DAP’s Violet Yong is also believed to have retained her Pending seat. This will be Yong’s fourth term. MKINI
