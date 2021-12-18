IT’S OVER – GPS UNOFFICIALLY WINS SARAWAK ELECTION – SECURING THE MINIMUM 42 SEATS NEEDED FOR A SIMPLE MAJORITY – IT’S NOW ABOUT HOW MANY MORE SEATS IT WILL SWEEP

Unofficial: GPS wins Sarawak election

KUCHING ― [7.45pm] Gabungan Parti Sarawak has unofficially won the Sarawak state election, securing 42 seats for a simple majority to form the next state government.

[7.30pm] Gabungan Parti Sarawak has provisionally won 40 seats in the Sarawak state election, just two short of a simple majority in the state assembly.

The coalition was on track to repeat its 2016 performance when it strolled to a supermajority victory by winning 72 of the 82 seats available.

Earlier, the coalition’s Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also walked home to an easy victory in Asajaya.

[7.10pm] PSB’s Baru Bian has successfully defended his Ba’kelalan seat to register the first victory from a party other than Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

The former PKR lawmaker’s victory came after GPS scored over 21 provisional wins unanswered, including in Gedong where coalition chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg won following his move from Satok.

Other seats that GPS has won unofficially include Balai Ringin, Beting Maro, and Pelagus.

[6.50pm] Gabungan Parti Sarawak has won 21 seats, according to unofficial results, putting it on course to dominate the 12th state election here.

According to national news agency Bernama, the coalition has provisionally won in Belaga, Balingian, Gedong, Bukit Saban, Bukit Sari, Semop, Nangka, Baleh, Kuala Rajang, Dalat, Murum, Tellian, Beting Maro, and Tebudu among others.

[6:20pm] Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won its first seat in the 12th Sarawak state election via the Sebuyau seat.

GPS candidate Datuk Julaihi Narawi garnered 4,937 total votes with a 4,134 vote majority over the other two contenders, according to TVS.

His closest competitor [email protected] Maxwell Anak Rojis from Amanah managed to get only 803 votes while PKS’s Wan Che Wan Mahjar received 486 votes, losing his deposit in the process.

MALAY MAIL

.