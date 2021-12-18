ZAHID SHUTS UP ISMAIL SABRI – HAMMERS IT THROUGH THAT IT’S UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL THAT WILL DECIDE ON EARLY GE15 OR NOT – WHILE SUDDENLY ‘COY’ ISMAIL SABRI PASSES BUCK TO THE KING – ‘DISSOLVING PARLIAMENT NOT THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT OF THE PM BUT ALSO NEEDS CONSENT FROM AGONG’

Umno Supreme Council will decide on all proposals on early GE15, says Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The top leadership and Umno Supreme Council will study all proposals put up by its divisions, especially on the motion to hold the 15th general election earlier and also the party elections, said its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the headquarters would look into how many were calling for an early general election. The leadership could not make any conclusion today as many meetings have not completely ended.

“All proposals would be collated before being tabled at an Umno Supreme Council meeting,” he said.

Zahid, who is also the Bagan Datuk MP, was speaking at a media conference after officiating the 2021 Bagan Datuk Umno division delegates’ meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he said Umno was placing its confidence in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the party’s vice-president, to make a decision on holding the 15th general election (GE15), based on the resolutions decided by the Supreme Council.

Zahid said the resolution would be based on the voices of the grassroots, including members of the Pemuda and Puteri wings, which had proposed that GE15 be held earlier before the term of Parliament ends in 2023.

He said 176 Pemuda Umno divisions, as well as 171 Puteri Umno divisions from 191 Umno divisions nationwide, had agreed with the proposal. FMT

Ismail coy about which should come first — GE15 or Umno polls

BERA: Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he feels more comfortable not expressing his view whenever he is asked whether the Umno election or 15th general election (GE15) should be held first although as the prime minister he can think about a suitable time to call for GE15. Ismail, who is Umno vice-president, said the issue of which election should be held first had seen party members expressing various views. “However, the (dissolution of Parliament) is not the absolute right of the prime minister because it needs the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. “Let’s not preempt the powers of the King by making advance statements on matters which come under His Majesty’s jurisdiction,” he said when winding up the debate at the Bera Umno division delegates meeting here today. Meanwhile, Ismail, who is Bera Umno division chief, said Umno needed to make a decision on its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional (MN) so that party grassroots would not be confused. He said this decision should be made by the Umno Supreme Council (MT) or Umno general assembly, which is scheduled to be held in January next year. “The Umno-PAS cooperation through MN has not been abandoned because there is no decision saying we should cut ties, whether from MT or the general assembly which has yet to be held. “This means there is no decision yet to reverse the earlier decision (agreeing to cooperation). “The decision still stands, meaning we should cut down on statements about PAS. “There needs to be a clear decision because at the moment some say yes, others say no (to the cooperation),” he told reporters after the meeting. Ismail was of the view that MN still exists although it has not met for a long time and he hoped the two parties could meet again soon. He said the lack of a clear stand had caused some Umno leaders in states like Selangor to make statements about supporting cooperation with PAS while some in Terengganu wanted to end it. “Selangor’s statement expressing its wish to continue the cooperation is not wrong because it is in accordance with what was decided at the last assembly. “Bera Umno will also continue cooperating with PAS, and I believe Pahang too will abide by the assembly’s decision. “I am of the view that there should be flexibility for the states to make decisions suitable for them. “Terengganu is different from Pahang and what is suitable here cannot be forced upon Selangor,” he added. On today’s delegates meeting, Ismail said the Bera division had approved a resolution for him to continue leading the country for the full term until 2023 to give room for him to stabilise the political situation, contain the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the national economy. FMT

