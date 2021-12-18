BARU BIAN DRAWS FIRST BLOOD FOR PSB – OFFICIAL RESULTS OUT FOR BA KELALAN – WITH PSB CLAIMING VICTORY IN 3 OTHER SEATS – WHILE GPS TAKES THE LEAD WITH 21 SEATS IN WHAT LOOKS LIKE A LANDSLIDE ALTHOUGH BY NOT AS MUCH AS IT HAD EXPECTED

GPS wins Pelagus, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin

GPS’ Wilson Nyabong Ijang wins Pelagus with 2,843 votes.

Incumbent Razaili Gapor has retained the Beting Maro seat, according to Bernama, earning a fourth term.

PAS’ sole candidate in the Sarawak election fails to unseat GPS in Beting Maro.

GPS’ Snowdown Lawan wins Balai Ringin.

Bernama reports that GPS’ chief Abang Johari Openg has won the Gedong seat. He was previously assemblyman for Satok for 40 years.

According to Bernama, GPS has won Baleh, Dalat, Kuala Rajang, Murum and Tellian.

According to Bernama, GPS has won Balingian, Gedong, Bukit Saban, Bukit Sari and Semop.

GPS’ Tiong King Sing leads Dudong with 4,295 votes followed by PSB with 1,468.

PSB’s Baru Bian leads in Ba Kelalan with 2,421 votes, reports The Borneo Post. GPS’ Sam Laya has 1,838 votes.

GPS’s Karim Hamzah leads in Asajaya with 6,107 votes followed by PSB with 1,786.

As of 6:30pm, GPS has won 21 seats, reports the Borneo Post.

PSB’s Wong Soon Koh leads in Bawang Assan with 3,504 votes, reports Borneo Post.

GPS’ Dr Annuar Rapaee is leading in Nangka with 2,311 votes.

Unofficial: GPS’ Stephen Rundi wins Kemena, Penguang Manggil wins Marudi

GPS’ Liwan Lagang has won Belaga.

GPS Lee Kim Shin is leading in Senadin with 2,305 votes, Sin Chew reports.

GPS’ Simon Sinang Bada leads in Tebedu with 2,272 votes.

GPS’ Nicholas Kudi Jantai Masing leads in Baleh with 2,294 votes.

GPS’ Royston Valentine leads in Tellian with 1,489 votes.

GPS’ Julaihi Narawi claims victory with 4,937 votes, with a majority of 4,134.

GPS claims victory in Sebuyau.

GPS’ Robert Lau (2,580 votes) leads PSB’s Wong Soon Koh with 2,259 votes.

GPS’ Dr Sim Kui Hian is leading in Batu Kawah with 1586 votes followed by the DAP candidate with 113.

GPS’ Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is leading Bukit Sari with 1, 932 votes

PSB claims it has won in four seats

6:45pm: PSB claims it has won in at least fourt seats – namely Engkilili, Simanggang, Ba’kelalan and Bawang Assan.

A big board set up by PSB at its Bawang Assan office in Sibu, shows that based on the unofficial results, it has won in these four seats.

Bawang Assan is a seat held by PSB chief Wong Soon Koh for more than 30 years.

However, Wong won the seat as a BN direct candidate in 2016. MKINI

