BARU BIAN DRAWS FIRST BLOOD FOR PSB – OFFICIAL RESULTS OUT FOR BA KELALAN – WITH PSB CLAIMING VICTORY IN 3 OTHER SEATS – WHILE GPS TAKES THE LEAD WITH 21 SEATS IN WHAT LOOKS LIKE A LANDSLIDE ALTHOUGH BY NOT AS MUCH AS IT HAD EXPECTED

- GPS’ Wilson Nyabong Ijang wins Pelagus with 2,843 votes.
- Incumbent Razaili Gapor has retained the Beting Maro seat, according to Bernama, earning a fourth term.
- PAS’ sole candidate in the Sarawak election fails to unseat GPS in Beting Maro.
GPS’ Snowdown Lawan wins Balai Ringin.
- PSB’s Baru Bian wins Ba’Kelalan with 2,687 votes, defeating GPS’ Sam Laya with 2,007 votes.
- GPS’ John Ilus leads in Bukit Semuja with 1,629 votes followed by PSB with 451.
- Bernama reports that GPS’ chief Abang Johari Openg has won the Gedong seat. He was previously assemblyman for Satok for 40 years.
- According to Bernama, GPS has won Baleh, Dalat, Kuala Rajang, Murum and Tellian.
- According to Bernama, GPS has won Balingian, Gedong, Bukit Saban, Bukit Sari and Semop.
- GPS’ Douglas Uggah Embas leads in Bukit Saban with 3,394 votes followed by PSB with 936.
- GPS’ Tiong King Sing leads Dudong with 4,295 votes followed by PSB with 1,468.
- PSB’s Baru Bian leads in Ba Kelalan with 2,421 votes, reports The Borneo Post. GPS’ Sam Laya has 1,838 votes.
- GPS’s Karim Hamzah leads in Asajaya with 6,107 votes followed by PSB with 1,786.
- As of 6:30pm, GPS has won 21 seats, reports the Borneo Post.
- GPS’ Sih Hua Tong leads in Batu Lintang with 2,946 votes.
- GPS’ Tiong King Sing leads in Dudong with 2,728 votes.
- PSB’s Wong Soon Koh leads in Bawang Assan with 3,504 votes, reports Borneo Post.
- GPS’ Dr Annuar Rapaee is leading in Nangka with 2,311 votes.
- Unofficial: GPS’ Stephen Rundi wins Kemena, Penguang Manggil wins Marudi
- GPS’ Liwan Lagang has won Belaga.
- GPS’ Hamzah Brahim takes a commanding lead in Stakan with 5,442 votes followed by PSB with 1,426.
- GPS Lee Kim Shin is leading in Senadin with 2,305 votes, Sin Chew reports.
- GPS’ Simon Sinang Bada leads in Tebedu with 2,272 votes.
- GPS’ Nicholas Kudi Jantai Masing leads in Baleh with 2,294 votes.
- GPS’ Royston Valentine leads in Tellian with 1,489 votes.
- GPS’ Liwan Lagang leads with 2,585 votes followed by PSB’s Henry Usat Bit with 882 votes.
- GPS’s Idris Buang leads with 5,079 votes from PSB’s candidate with 1,369 votes.
- GPS’ Julaihi Narawi claims victory with 4,937 votes, with a majority of 4,134.
- GPS claims victory in Sebuyau.
- GPS’ Robert Lau (2,580 votes) leads PSB’s Wong Soon Koh with 2,259 votes.
- GPS’ Idris Buang leads in Muara Tuang with 5, 079 votes.
- GPS’ Douglas Uggah Embas is leading in Bukit Saban with 3,394 votes.
- GPS’ Dr Sim Kui Hian is leading in Batu Kawah with 1586 votes followed by the DAP candidate with 113.
- GPS’ Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is leading Bukit Sari with 1, 932 votes
- GPS leads in Bukit Saban with 3,394 votes. FMT
BARU BIAN DRAWS FIRST BLOOD FOR PSB – OFFICIAL RESULTS OUT FOR BA KELALAN – WITH PSB CLAIMING VICTORY IN 3 OTHER SEATS – WHILE GPS TAKES THE LEAD WITH 21 SEATS IN WHAT LOOKS LIKE A LANDSLIDE ALTHOUGH BY NOT AS MUCH AS IT HAD EXPECTED
GPS wins Pelagus, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin
PSB claims it has won in four seats
6:45pm: PSB claims it has won in at least fourt seats – namely Engkilili, Simanggang, Ba’kelalan and Bawang Assan.
A big board set up by PSB at its Bawang Assan office in Sibu, shows that based on the unofficial results, it has won in these four seats.
Bawang Assan is a seat held by PSB chief Wong Soon Koh for more than 30 years.
However, Wong won the seat as a BN direct candidate in 2016. MKINI
