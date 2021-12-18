WARLORDS, MULTICORNER FIGHTS, BATTLE OF BANNERS, WHATNOT – SARAWAK ELECTION KICKS OFF – WITH GPS STILL HOLDING THE UPPERHAND
As Sarawakians vote for state government today, no surprises expected
This time around GPS candidates had to face 267 other candidates including opposition and candidates from their own national coalition such as PAS in at least one of the seats.
In the June 2016 state election under former chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, BN swept 72 of the 82 seats or almost 90 per cent of the seats, leaving only 10 to the Opposition.
This also marks the first state election that Abang Johari will lead.
Pakatan Harapan (PH) comes into this state election after a dismal performance in the Melaka state election last month.
This time DAP, PKR and Amanah are all using their own flags, manifestos and election machinery and even left 20 seats ― mostly in rural areas ― uncontested.
Only DAP is expected to retain their seven seats which they won in 2016 after a relatively quiet campaign period as face to face meetings and ceramahs have been banned.
PKR ― which won three seats in 2016 ― lost everything last year after the Sheraton Move which saw the party reduced to a shadow of its former self.
Instead of contesting 47 seats, the party only sent 28 candidates and had agreed not to contest against DAP in the same areas as what happened in 2016.
For local parties, the emergence of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is seen as a wild card especially in the semi-rural Dayak areas.
The party just announced they will appoint a Dayak leader as the chief minister if they win a significant number of seats. Their power base is in Sibu which is some 300 kilometres away from Kuching.
PSB is led by former state finance minister Datuk Seri Wong Sung Koh and will contest 70 seats. They had even recruited many experienced candidates especially from SUPP and its splinter ― the United People’s Party (UPP) ― before going independent in 2019 after Wong resigned from the Sarawak Cabinet.
PSB had boldly advertised itself as the replacement for GPS, promising to enhance Sarawak’s autonomy in getting back sea territorial rights, petroleum and gas rights as well as a fair share of parliamentary seats at the federal level.
They also campaigned about the fairness of Dayak seats, which in numbers are actually the biggest percentage in the state which made the party a formidable force, especially in rural and interior state constituencies.
Even former PH Sarawak CM designate and incumbent state assemblyman Baru Bian as well as See Chee How, who was sacked from PKR, had opted to join PSB, lending more credence to the young party’s stable of popular leaders.
Two other political parties, Parti Bumi Kenyalang led by former DAP man Voon Lee Shan and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party led by Lina Soo, are seen as outsiders as their ideas of gaining independence were not openly accepted by the general public.
A total of 1.2 million Sarawakians are eligible to cast their ballots across the 82 state constituencies in order to choose their representatives at the state assembly.
Yesterday, the meteorology department had forecast a sunny morning and stormy evening for polling day.
The Election Commission (EC) said its 46,565-strong staff will be on duty to facilitate voting which will be from 7.30am to 5pm.
Voters are required to wear face masks, have their temperatures checked and use hand sanitiser which will be provided at all polling stations, as well as record their attendance and practise physical distancing.
Those who are persons under surveillance (PUS) and persons under investigation (PUI) and wish to vote will need to seek permission from the District Health Officer to go to the polling centres. MALAY MAIL
Voting in Sarawak election begins
The voting process for the 12th Sarawak state election began at 7.30am this morning with the opening of 1,866 polling centres involving 3,555 channels for the people of Bumi Kenyalang to elect the new government.
The process involves 1,213,769 ordinary voters out of 1,252,014 registered voters for the polls which will be managed by 46,565 election officials in all 82 state assembly seats until voting ends at 5pm.
Depending on the number of voters in a constituency, some will be closed as early as 12 noon, such as the polling centre at Tadika Kemas Kampung Soh which is under Muara Tuang as there are only 97 voters in the constituency.
On Dec 14, 18,141 out of 20,360 early voters had fulfilled their responsibilities while another 17,885 voted by post.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather this morning is forecast to be good throughout the state, however, thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon in several parts including Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.
Rain is also forecast in Kapit and Bintulu in the afternoon while the temperature throughout the day is expected to be between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.
SOPs in place
As the country still faces the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, voters are required to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) including practising physical distancing, wearing face masks, body temperature screening and recording attendance by scanning the MySejahtera app’s QR code before entering the polling station.
However, voters with symptoms and high body temperature are still allowed to vote in special tents under the supervision of a health officer while individuals under supervision (PUS) and individuals under investigation (PUI) need to obtain permission from the district health officer to go to the polling station.
To avoid congestion at the polling station, voters are also advised to check their voting information through the MySPR Semak app or the Election Commission portal before going out to vote.
Multi-cornered fights
This state election will see 13 three-cornered matches, 33 four-way fights, 24 five-cornered battles, seven six-way matches, one eight-cornered competition and four one-on-one contests.
The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is fielding 82 candidates followed by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) with 73, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) with 70, PKR has 28, DAP 26, Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) 15, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) 11, Amanah eight, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) five and PAS (1).
Thirty independent candidates are also contesting.
Of the total number of candidates contesting, 87.1 percent or 304 are men and the rest are women while 47 candidates ranged in age from 18 to 40, 56 candidates (41-50), 119 candidates (51-60), 117 candidates (61-70) and 10 candidates (71 and above).
The election campaign took place under the new norms which saw the prohibition of public talks, lectures, face-to-face campaigns, house-to-house visits, friendly surveys and in-person distribution of pamphlets, among others.
However, during the 12-day campaign period, face-to-face campaigns with strict SOPs were allowed in 64 constituencies identified as having poor Internet coverage.– Bernama
