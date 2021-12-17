‘I LEARNED TO RECITE, I LEARNED THE CORRECT WAY TO READ PRAYERS’ – FROM THE LEVEL OF HIS HYPOCRISY, BERSATU’S ‘GENIUS’ AHMAD FAIZAL OPTS TO SHOW HIS SILLINESS – AS THOUGH NO ONE KNOWS DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN & CO TRYING TO TEST OUT THE WATERS – INDEED, NOT A WISE MOVE FOR PAKATAN TO ALLY WITH TRAITOROUS BERSATU

PH-PN teaming up for GE15 not a wise move, says Bersatu leader

PETALING JAYA: Any proposal for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to team up against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election (GE15) “would not be a wise move”, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He was commenting on the idea mooted by former Melaka chief minister Idris Haron.

“My advice to Idris, as an old friend, is that after I left my post as menteri besar of Perak, I was on leave for eight months. At that time I learned to recite, I learned the correct way to read prayers,” he said.

Faizal was referring to the time between his ouster as Perak menteri besar in December 2020 and being appointed youth and sports minister by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in August this year.

“Of course, he has a lot of time on his hands now, which is good for that sort of thing,” Faizal said, in a veiled jibe at Idris over his failure to win a seat in the Melaka state elections last month.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Bersatu’s annual general assembly which starts tomorrow, he said that while any proposal of unity had merit, this one would not make sense.

Idris, who was with Umno but has since joined PKR, had earlier said he believes that PH needs a “wow factor” to win GE15.

“There must be something exciting that PH could use to attract voters. If PH goes solo, we may have difficulty getting the support of voters.

“This ‘wow factor’ could come if PN and PH join forces”, he said.

On speculation that Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin could leave Bersatu to lead a newly-formed multiracial party, Faizal stressed that rumours do not always have basis.

“There are definitely some members who are dissatisfied due to the party elections … because they were not elected and so on. But it is not to the stage where it will split the party,” he said.

Earlier last month according to MalaysiaGazette, the plantation industries and commodities minister was said to have been tapped to lead Parti Bangsa Malaysia, which was reportedly approved by the Registrar of Societies on Oct 29.

Apart from Zuraida, others who will reportedly lead the new party include Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, both formerly of PKR.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Bersatu annual general assembly, Faizal said 1,600 delegates from 197 divisions nationwide were expected to attend, which will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (Mitec) over two days.

“The women’s and youth wings will convene on Saturday, while the inauguration and Bersatu general conference will be held on Sunday,” he added.

MKINI

.