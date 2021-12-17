IN DENIAL MODE, ABANG JO SHOWS HIS FEAR OF WONG SOON KOH’S POLITICAL REVENGE – GPS PULLS OUT ALL THE STOPS TO CHOP OFF PSB’S ‘HEAD’ IN BAWAN ASSAN
Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader Abang Johari Openg has described Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) as being “vengeful”.
Speaking at Gedong yesterday, Abang Johari, without naming anyone, said one party was publishing its manifesto regularly in local newspapers of late.
“Every day. They say ‘we commit’ or ‘we defend’ this and that. Dendam namanya manifesto (it is a manifesto of revenge),” said he said.
Abang Johari’s statement was an obvious reference to PSB because the party has indeed been advertising its manifesto in newspapers regularly and that many of its candidates and leaders are formerly members of GPS component parties.
In response to this, PSB president Wong Soon Koh conceded that he was once part of the Sarawak BN cabinet alongside Abang Johari but wanted to right past wrongs.
“Abang Johari is right that he and I should be blaming ourselves to be part of a government that failed the people and broken promises for so many years.
“The difference between him and I now, is that Abang Johari is not admitting the past government failures but instead making more promises and lavish projects spending hard-earned state reserve.
“He is now pursuing policies which will lead further to the social divide and increasing the gap between the rich and the poor, which leads to its own negative consequences.
“Simply put, Abang Johari is in denial,” said Wong, who held cabinet positions in Sarawak between 2004 and 2019.
PSB was once known as the United Peoples’ Party (UPP), a splinter group from GPS component party Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP).
However, since becoming PSB, the party has recruited former and current lawmakers from GPS component parties and PKR.
Some analysts believe that PSB is likely the most popular among the opposition parties in this election. MKINI
Sarawak polls: All eyes on Bawang Assan ‘master-student’ showdown
“I served as a Sibu Municipal councillor for 10 years, and then as a member of the Sibu Rural District Council for another four years. The electorate can assess for themselves my service records.
“My services to the people continued when I was appointed a member of the Senate,” he told Bernama when asked about his chances in the hot seat eagerly watched by many and dubbed the “Master-Student Mentee” showdown.
Lau is currently the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch chairman.
Wong, 79, meanwhile, is considered a Bawang Assan “heavyweight”, having been its elected representative since 1981 on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket.
In the 2016 state election, Wong defended his seat with a 4,131-vote majority in a five-cornered fight before leaving SUPP following internal party issues to form the United Peoples’ Party (UPP) before it was rebranded as PSB in 2018.
Wong has expressed confidence that come Sunday, he will be serving his seventh term in Bawang Assan.
Besides Lau and Wong, the other candidates vying for the seat are Michelle Ling Shyan Mih of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), DAP’s Amy Lau Bik Yin and Independent candidate Ricky Enteri.
The Bawang Assan seat has caught the attention of many, not just because of the GPS-PSB rivalry, but many are touting it a “Kungfu” showdown between master and student.
Lau was propelled into mainstream politics by Wong, who was then heading the Sibu Barisan Nasional Visionary Team, to contest the Sibu parliamentary by-election in 2010 following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew.
That by-election was eventually won by the late Wong Ho Leng of DAP, but only with a slim majority of 398 votes against Lau who obtained 18,447 votes, and Independent candidate Narawi Haron who managed only 232 votes.
DAP candidate Bik Yieng, 30, meanwhile considers the contest in Bawang Assan an uphill task for her as Lau and Wong were experienced political heavyweights in their own right.
However, observers say among the rest in the ring, she remains the closest competition for the two.
The Bawang Assan seat has 19,650 voters and the electorate is split evenly between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera voters.
Will the student triumph over his master? Or will there be spoilers? The decision rests with the electorate of Bawang Assan. — Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
