IN BREATH OF FRESH AIR – ‘PM FOR ALL’ CANDIDATE SHAFIE CONFIRMS WARISAN-MUDA POLITICAL ALLIANCE – BUT THE DOOR STILL OPEN TO OTHER PARTIES INCLUDING PAKATAN, PEJUANG & ETCETERA

Shafie confirms Warisan’s alliance with Muda

WARISAN president Mohd Shafie Apdal today confirmed that the party would cooperate with youth party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

He said the party leadership would also consider the possibility of other alliances, including with Anwar Ibrahim-led Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang.

“At the moment, we have only a political alliance with Muda. The rest we have not decided yet.

“That does not mean we have closed the door on other parties. We have not closed the door but we must ensure (the party) we work with is in tandem with our fight we want our voters to see across the country,” Shafie said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur after the launch of Parti Warisan today.

