WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT UMNO-BN ARE DOING – MALACCA BERSATU REPS TO JOIN STATE OPPOSITION FOR ASSEMBLY’S FIRST SITTING

Melaka Bersatu reps to join opposition bloc for first sitting

PETALING JAYA: Two Bersatu assemblymen in Melaka will be joining the opposition bloc for the first sitting of the 15th state assembly, starting Dec 27.

The assembly will sit for four days.

Yadzil, who is the Melaka Bersatu chief, also said they had not been approached by any other party.

“Since we are not part of the state government, we are clueless about what it is doing. However, we will continue to serve the people as opposition members,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

The status of both the Bersatu assemblymen remains questionable since both BN and PN are partners in Putrajaya.

BN scored a huge victory in the elections by winning 21 of the 28 seats. Pakatan Harapan won five and Bersatu two.

