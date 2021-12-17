WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT UMNO-BN ARE DOING – MALACCA BERSATU REPS TO JOIN STATE OPPOSITION FOR ASSEMBLY’S FIRST SITTING

PETALING JAYA: Two Bersatu assemblymen in Melaka will be joining the opposition bloc for the first sitting of the 15th state assembly, starting Dec 27.

The assembly will sit for four days.

Bemban assemblyman Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub said both he and Sungai Udang assemblyman Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof were technically part of the opposition bloc since Bersatu contested under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner against Barisan Nasional (BN) in last month’s Melaka state elections.

Yadzil, who is the Melaka Bersatu chief, also said they had not been approached by any other party.

“Since we are not part of the state government, we are clueless about what it is doing. However, we will continue to serve the people as opposition members,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

The status of both the Bersatu assemblymen remains questionable since both BN and PN are partners in Putrajaya.

BN scored a huge victory in the elections by winning 21 of the 28 seats. Pakatan Harapan won five and Bersatu two.