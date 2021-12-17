‘MALAYS WON’T DIE WITHOUT UMNO. ISLAM WON’T DISAPPEAR WITHOUT PAS, CHINESE WON’T DIE WITHOUT DAP’ – ‘PM FOR ALL’ SHAFIE HITS THE RIGHT CHORD WITH VOTERS – BUT WILL HE BE IN TIME TO SAVE MALAYSIA AFTER THE MESS-UP BY ANWAR & THE MASS DISENCHANTMENT WITH THE OPPOSITION

Warisan president Shafie Apdal in his keynote speech, expressed concern about the country bickering over petty and divisive issues.

He promised to transition the country from a political system of race and religion to inclusivity.

“Where did we go wrong? Where are we now? That is what worries me a lot.

“We need to set a path to allow structural changes in politics. There must be a transition from a racial and religious political system to more inclusive multiculturalism in the country.

“There must be a transition now. It cannot wait. Not tomorrow, not next week, not next year, we start today in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at the launch of the party’s national platform.

Shafie said many countries have done fine without race-based or religious-based parties.

“Malays won’t die without Umno. Islam will not disappear without PAS, Chinese won’t die without DAP,” he said.

Shafie said the country engaging in racial and religious issues was dividing the nation. MKINI

Warisan launches peninsular chapter, says Shafie will be ‘PM for all’